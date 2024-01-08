Libya NOC Declares Force Majeure on Largest Oil Field

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.70 -3.11 -4.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.85 -2.91 -3.69%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.69 -3.05 -3.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.777 -0.116 -4.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.031 -0.075 -3.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.78 +2.41 +3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.94 +0.14 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 66 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.031 -0.075 -3.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 76.63 -0.95 -1.22%
Graph down Murban 3 days 77.91 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.26 +2.62 +3.51%
Graph down Basra Light 769 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 79.85 +2.78 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.78 +2.41 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.78 +2.41 +3.11%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.19 +2.17 +2.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.94 +0.14 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 222 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.21 +1.62 +3.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 75.96 +1.62 +2.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.21 +1.62 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 64.06 +1.62 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 60.31 +1.62 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 60.31 +1.62 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.06 +1.62 +2.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 62.81 +1.62 +2.65%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 60.56 +1.62 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.29 +1.62 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.04 +1.62 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.14 +2.36 +3.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 68.59 +1.62 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.25 +1.58 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.90 -0.26 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 mins Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slump by 4% As Demand Concerns Trump Supply Risks

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

U.S. production growth is expected…

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Oil prices in 2023 remained…

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

U.S. oil production has reached…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya NOC Declares Force Majeure on Largest Oil Field

By Tom Kool - Jan 08, 2024, 6:00 AM CST
  • Libya's NOC declared a force majeure on Sharara on Sunday.
  • Sharara, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels of crude daily is a magnet for protesters and various political and paramilitary factions that want to make a point or prompt government action.
  • Force majeure declarations for the field have not been a rarity over the past few years as Libya’s civil war continues.
Join Our Community
Libya

Libya’s National Oil Corporation has declared a force majeure on the country’s largest oil field, Sharara amid protests from local communities.

The force majeure entered into effect on Sunday, the NOC said on X, adding that it was negotiating with the protesters in a bid to resume the oil flow to the Zawya export terminal.

Protests at the Sharara field began last week, with protesters demanding greater government involvement in the southern region of Fezzan, including more job creation and more investments in the economic development of the region.

Sharara, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels of crude daily is a magnet for protesters and various political and paramilitary factions that want to make a point or prompt government action.

"The loss of confidence in the continuity of supplying the global market with Libyan oil will result in Libyan oil remaining unmarketed," the Libyan oil ministry said in a statement last week, as cited by Reuters.

"Closing and reopening the production requires maintenance operations and the treatment of technical problems, as well as a lot of effort, a long time, and a high cost to be borne by the Libyan state treasury”, the statement also said.

Force majeure declarations for the field have not been a rarity over the past few years as Libya’s civil war continues, albeit at a smaller scale than immediately after the killing of former ruler Muammar Ghaddafi.

Oil accounts for almost all of Libya’s export revenues, which makes it the country’s most important industry but also a target for various groups. Now there is worry that the protesters could also shut down the 60,000-bpd El Feel field, which is hear Sharara.

Oil prices have yet to reflect that worry, however. Earlier today oil was down following the news that Saudi Aramco was cutting oil prices for all buyers.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Standard Chartered: Oil Demand Growth To Remain Robust In 2024 And 2025
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector
New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs
The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com