Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.91 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.30 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.74 -0.94 -1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.543 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.633 -0.011 -0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.07 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.633 -0.011 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.10 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.19 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 594 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 80.45 -0.49 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.31 -0.51 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 47 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.07 -1.57 -2.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.47 -1.57 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.72 -1.57 -2.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.87 -1.57 -2.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.87 -1.57 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.82 -1.57 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.17 -1.57 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.56 +1.30 +1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 5 mins Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

OPEC Raises 2023 Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC Raises 2023 Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC has lifted its crude…

Big Oil's Radical Proposal: Curtail Consumption, Not Production

Big Oil's Radical Proposal: Curtail Consumption, Not Production

In an unexpected move, Big…

Oil And Gas Well Intervention Spending Set To Skyrocket

Oil And Gas Well Intervention Spending Set To Skyrocket

As the oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion

By Michael Kern - Jul 17, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Kuwait aims to elevate its oil production capacity from 2.7 million to 3.15 million bpd within four years.
  • Along with this, the country plans to boost its natural gas production by a significant 79%.
  • This move is in line with similar plans by other major OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to expand their oil production capacities.
Join Our Community
Oil Refinery

One of OPEC’s largest producers, Kuwait, plans to boost its crude oil production capacity to 3.15 million barrels per day (bpd) within four years, from 2.7 million bpd now, the government said on Monday. 

Kuwait also intends to raise its natural gas production by 79% over the next four years, according to the government plans reported by The National

Kuwait is currently OPEC’s fifth-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Iran, according to secondary sources in OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) published last week. 

In May and June, Kuwait pumped 2.55 million bpd of crude oil, down from 2.65 million bpd in April, as the country is among several OPEC+ producers that announced additional cuts to production between May and December 2023. As part of these cuts totaling 1.66 million bpd, Kuwait has pledged a 128,000 bpd production cut. 

As Kuwait reduced its oil production, Iran – exempted from the cuts – has been raising its own output and has surpassed Kuwait as OPEC’s fourth-largest oil producer. 

For next year, Kuwait’s production quota is 2.676 million bpd, OPEC said when the producers with the additional cuts decided to extend those cuts until the end of 2024, “to achieve and sustain a stable oil market, and to provide long-term guidance for the market.” 

It’s not only Kuwait that plans higher crude oil production capacity this decade. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also intend to boost their respective capacities, each by 1 million bpd. The UAE is accelerating plans to raise its oil production capacity to 5 million bpd from 4 million bpd, while OPEC’s top producer and the world’s largest crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, aims to raise its crude oil production capacity to 13 million bpd by 2027 from 12 million bpd now.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gas Flaring: A Dirty Habit The Energy Industry Just Can’t Kick
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply
From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com