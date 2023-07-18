Corruption Continues To Plague Mexico’s State-Owned Oil Company

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.41 +1.26 +1.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.63 +1.13 +1.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.06 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.598 +0.086 +3.42%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.679 +0.047 +1.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.72 -1.52 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.72 -1.52 -1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 -0.97 -1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.05 -2.01 -2.45%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 75.80 -1.27 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.679 +0.047 +1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.49 -2.61 -3.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.85 -2.34 -2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.31 +0.24 +0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 595 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.26 -1.19 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 -0.97 -1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 -0.97 -1.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.47 -0.84 -1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.05 -2.01 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 48 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 52.83 -1.24 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.23 -1.24 -1.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.48 -1.24 -1.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 71.63 -1.24 -1.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 68.33 -1.24 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 68.33 -1.24 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 69.63 -1.24 -1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.58 -1.24 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 67.93 -1.24 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.72 -1.52 -1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.63 -1.27 -1.77%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 64.38 -1.27 -1.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 82.02 -1.54 -1.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.83 -1.27 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 70.63 -1.27 -1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.63 -1.27 -1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.50 -1.25 -1.74%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 64.50 -2.25 -3.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.87 -1.47 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

China Expects No Major Blackouts Despite Blazing Hot Summer

Gas Flaring: A Dirty Habit The Energy Industry Just Can’t Kick

Gas Flaring: A Dirty Habit The Energy Industry Just Can’t Kick

Despite international pressure, many oil…

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve

Russian oil prices at a…

3 Reasons Big Oil Might Turn Down Biden’s Arctic Bonanza

3 Reasons Big Oil Might Turn Down Biden’s Arctic Bonanza

Despite the Biden administration's approval…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Corruption Continues To Plague Mexico’s State-Owned Oil Company

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 18, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Mexico's national oil regulator recently dropped at least three fines against Pemex for drilling without proper permits and excessive flaring of natural gas.
  • López Obrador's ambitious production goals for Pemex have allegedly resulted in reduced regulatory oversight, with fines for violations being shelved.
  • Mexico's focus on oil production and disregard for environmental conservation under López Obrador's administration have seen a sharp decline in clean energy spending, affecting trade relations with the United States and Canada.
Join Our Community
Mexico Oil

Pemex’s long legacy of corruption continues. Mexico’s beleaguered state-run oil company has been a hotbed of bribery and weak regulation for decades. Despite the fact that Mexico’s current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ran on a vehemently anti-corruption platform, his determination to make Pemex great again has led to a problematically lenient stance toward the oil company’s ongoing transgressions. 

Just this month, Mexico’s national oil regulator dropped its plans to impose at least three fines (that we know of) against Pemex. The fines were in response to violations at some of the country’s most promising new oil fields. These violations included drilling wells without acquiring the proper permits to do so as well as excessive flaring of natural gas at the Ixachi and Quesqui fields. 

Burning off excess hydrocarbons has been a years-long issue in Mexico’s newest oil field, where resources are being deliberately destroyed due to a lack of proper infrastructure to process hydrocarbons. “Mexican state oil company Pemex illegally burnt off hydrocarbon resources worth more than $342 million in the three years up to August 2022 at two of its most important new fields,” Reuters reported earlier this year. In a picture added as evidence for the recently dropped Ixachi fine, a huge column of black smoke was shown rising from an open-pit flare where gas and other hydrocarbon products were being deliberately burned away. 

In fact, these oil fields have been fined repeatedly by Mexico’s oil regulator for violating their own development pledges. However, intense pressure to meet ambitious production goals set by President López Obrador has resulted in many cut corners and infractions. But now, it appears that the pressure has extended to the regulatory body, resulting in the shelving of such fines. 

Pemex leadership has also been turned over to allow the company to operate with fewer restrictions and more lenient oversight. Reporting has revealed that officials within Mexico’s oil regulatory body were pressured into resigning after rejecting plans for new oil fields that were not logistically or financially viable. Less than five months after plans for López Obrador’s flagship Quesqui field in his home state of Tabasco was unanimously rejected, the very same unsound plans were approved by the regulator’s new leadership.

The relaxation of oversight is of particular concern for environmental well-being as well as public health. Pemex has been plagued with industrial accidents, including explosions and fires, in recent years, with two deaths reported already this month. What’s more, Mexico’s complete disregard for environmental conservation and emissions reduction poses a threat to the nation’s own air quality as well as the viability of global decarbonization goals. “We ignored the sirens’ song, the voices that predicted, in good faith, perhaps, the end of the oil age and the massive arrival of electric cars and renewable energies,” López Obrador told a roaring crowd in Tabasco at the opening of a new oil refinery last year.

Since López Obrador has taken office, clean energy spending in Mexico has taken a nosedive. Figures from Bloomberg BNEF reporting show that Mexico’s share of Latin American clean energy investment plummeted from 35% in 2017 to 7% in the first half of 2022. This is likely a major economic and political misstep for a number of reasons. As global geopolitics shift toward “friend-shoring” and “near-shoring” in an attempt to end global reliance on China for green energy supply chains, Mexico is in a great position to capitalize on new and increasing demand for more localized clean energy manufacturing. “Yet, Mexico is at risk of missing this unique opportunity, as the López Obrador Administration has thus far failed to understand the primacy of climate objectives of its North American partners and of the firms interested in setting their operations in Mexico—and the role clean energies play in this equation,” the Brookings Institute recently reported. 

Indeed, trade relations with the United States and Canada have suffered gravely due to López Obrador’s nationalist and fossil-fuel focused energy policy. In fact, the United States and Canada have threatened to litigate against Mexico, on the grounds that its new energy law is in violation of the USMCA, the 2018 revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), as well as the belief that Mexico’s new nationalist and protectionist approach to energy is undermining North America’s competitiveness.

By Haley Zaremba For Oilprice.com  

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply
Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High

Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com