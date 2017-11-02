U.S. Oil Exports Hit A Record High

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.71 +0.41 +0.76%
Brent Crude 60.76 +0.27 +0.45%
Mars US 56.21 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 59.23 +0.96 +1.65%
Urals 58.72 +1.02 +1.77%
Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.934 +0.04 +1.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.28 +1.35 +2.33%
Murban 61.88 +1.15 +1.89%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Basra Light 56.08 -0.46 -0.81%
Saharan Blend 60.81 +0.06 +0.10%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Girassol 61.01 +0.09 +0.15%
Opec Basket 59.23 +0.96 +1.65%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.27 +0.75 +1.90%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.37 -0.27 -0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 44.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 61.13 +0.38 +0.63%
West Texas Sour 48.25 -0.08 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 52.20 -0.08 -0.15%
Eagle Ford 52.20 -0.08 -0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.75 -0.08 -0.16%
Kansas Common 44.50 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 61.25 -0.08 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 3 hours PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 5 hours Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 6 hours Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 17 hours OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 21 hours Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 23 hours UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 1 day Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 1 day PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 1 day Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 1 day Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 2 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 2 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 2 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 2 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 2 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 2 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 2 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 2 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 3 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 3 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 3 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 3 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 3 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 3 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 3 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 3 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 6 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 6 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 6 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 6 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 6 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 6 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 7 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 7 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 7 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 7 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 7 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 7 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 7 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation

Breaking News:

TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity

Alt Text

U.S. Crude Imports Soar Amid Rising Refinery Output

U.S. crude imports are rising…

Alt Text

Can $60 Oil Last?

Now that the price of…

Alt Text

Big Oil Has Learned To Live With Lower Oil Prices

As lower-for-longer oil prices become…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Exports Hit A Record High

By Irina Slav - Nov 02, 2017, 10:30 AM CDT Tanker

Crude oil exports from the United States hit another record last week, at 2.133 million bpd, as production also continued growing, the Energy Information Administration said. This is the first time U.S. oil exports have breached the 2-million-bpd level. The authority said average daily production stood at 9.55 million barrels, up by 46,000 bpd from a week earlier and from 8.52 million bpd a year earlier.

The EIA data is largely in line with U.S. export data calculated by French energy data provider Kpler. Kpler, which tracks crude oil cargoes globally, noted that the biggest portion of these higher exports went to Europe, which is a bit surprising given that Asia has been hailed as the main destination for U.S. crude.

At 914,000 bpd, U.S. oil shipments to Europe in the week to October 27 rose by 572,000 bpd from the prior week, signaling growing demand for U.S. crude on the continents, Kpler said. At the same time, shipments to Asia have been on the decline. Over the six weeks between September 22 and October 27, Kpler said, shipments to Asia declined by 357,000 bpd or 54 percent.

U.S. exports are seen to continue growing at a healthy rate, displacing OPEC from its key market in Asia. The cartel’s hands are bound by the production cut agreement sealed late last year, and U.S. producers are now taking advantage of the larger spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate to market their light crude, so similar to Middle Eastern grade, to Asian refiners.

Related: Oil Prices Fly Higher On EIA Report

Last year, the top 10 destinations for U.S. crude were led by Canada, with the Netherlands a distant second, and Curacao at number three. In the first seven months of this year, Canada’s share of U.S. exports fell from 60.7 percent to 34 percent, while China’s share rose from 3.7 percent to 20 percent as of July 2017.

This share could rise further: earlier this month, sources told Reuters that China’s—and the world’s—top oil refiner, Sinopec, was planning two projects in the U.S. that would expand export capacity on the Gulf Coast. One of the projects involves the construction of a pipeline to carry crude from the Permian to the Gulf Coast, and a loading terminal capable of loading VLCCs, which can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC vs. U.S. Shale: The Battle For Asian Market Share
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High

Saudi Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices To Two-Year High
How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

 Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com