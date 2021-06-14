Is Shell About To Turn Its Back On The Permian?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.93 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.90 +0.21 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.362 +0.066 +2.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.114 -0.007 -0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.173 -0.013 -0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 72.08 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.31 +0.41 +0.58%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.46 +0.62 +0.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.173 -0.013 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 71.14 +0.55 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 4 days 72.03 +0.54 +0.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 67.60 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 72.73 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 71.44 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 72.08 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 72.08 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 72.30 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.31 +0.41 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.01 +0.41 +0.74%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.86 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.91 +0.62 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.31 +0.62 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 66.36 +0.62 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 63.91 +0.62 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 63.91 +0.62 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.26 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 69.06 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.81 +0.62 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.21 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.86 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.88 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Colonial pipeline hack

Breaking News:

Peru’s Copper Industry At Risk As New Administration Takes The Wheel

Colombian Oil Production Slips Amid Deadly Protests

Colombian Oil Production Slips Amid Deadly Protests

As violence escalates across Colombia,…

U.S. Oil Prices Hit 32-Month High On Rising Global Demand

U.S. Oil Prices Hit 32-Month High On Rising Global Demand

Oil prices rose early on…

Cambodia’s Only Oil-Producing Company Is About To Go Bust

Cambodia’s Only Oil-Producing Company Is About To Go Bust

Just a few months after…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Shell About To Turn Its Back On The Permian?

By Irina Slav - Jun 14, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Shell may put up for sale all of its acreage in the Permian in the latest step of a low-carbon push that was most recently spurred by a court ruling against the supermajor.

A Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent from 2019 levels by 2030 and start complying with the ruling “immediately,” as the judge held the company liable for the emissions caused by the use of its products and said its climate policy was not specific enough.

Shell has 260,000 acres in the Permian and, according to unnamed sources quoted by Reuters, may sell all of them. The assets accounted for some 6 percent of Shell’s total oil and gas production in 2020 and, according to the sources, could fetch up to $10 billion.

Shell, like all other European oil majors, has pledged to reduce emissions and become a net-zero energy business by 2050 or sooner. Earlier this year, Shell reiterated that its oil production peaked in 2019 and is set for a continual decline over the next three decades.

The court ruling, however, has added a new sense of urgency in that undertaking along with a new challenge, because the ruling does not only target Shell’s own emissions. The ruling of Judge Larisa Alwin also included emissions generated by Shell’s suppliers and the buyers of its products.

Following the ruling, Shell said it would pick up the pace with its energy transition since the ruling came into effect immediately, CEO Ben van Beurden said in a LinkedIn post following the ruling. Still, the company will appeal the ruling as it would necessitate a major and fast reduction in its oil and gas production.

The Permian was among Shell’s nine core basins in the company’s energy transition plans, Reuters notes in its report. However, profitability has been hard to come by in the shale patch, which would motivate a decision to sell.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Jet Fuel Demand Poised For A 30% Surge During Summer

Next Post

U.S. Oil Prices Hit 32-Month High On Rising Global Demand
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power
Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”
Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com