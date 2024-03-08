Iran's Revolutionary Guards Capture Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Dispute

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.85 -1.08 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.90 -1.06 -1.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.34 -0.92 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.801 -0.017 -0.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.526 -0.029 -1.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Mars US 126 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.526 -0.029 -1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.72 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.25 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.57 -0.98 -1.22%
Graph down Basra Light 830 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.92 -1.47 -1.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.22 -1.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 283 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 63.08 -0.20 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 79.33 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 75.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 73.43 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.23 -0.20 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.16 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.26 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.00 +0.91 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Germany Still Hasn’t Ruled Out Expropriation of Rosneft’s Assets

Oil Workers Fired As Strike Rages On in Kazakhstan

Oil Workers Fired As Strike Rages On in Kazakhstan

An oil services company in…

Red Sea Crisis and OPEC+ Cuts Support Oil Prices

Red Sea Crisis and OPEC+ Cuts Support Oil Prices

Brent Crude prices have held…

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Despite the relatively large OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Capture Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Dispute

By RFE/RL staff - Mar 08, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Advantage Sweet was seized by Iran, with Tehran claiming retaliation for American sanctions and planning to use the oil sale proceeds to aid epidermolysis bullosa patients.
  • The US State Department criticized Iran's actions and demanded the immediate release of the tanker, amid ongoing tensions and accusations of maritime harassment.
  • Despite US sanctions excluding food and medicine, the restrictions have made it difficult for Iran to procure some drugs, affecting patients with conditions like epidermolysis bullosa, leading to international concerns over humanitarian impacts.
Join Our Community
Oil Tanker

When Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker last year, Tehran said the transporter had collided with and damaged an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

Now, nearly one year later, Tehran said it will confiscate the cargo of the Advantage Sweet, which was transporting oil from Kuwait to the U.S. state of Texas, in retaliation for crippling American sanctions against the Islamic republic.

The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, reported on March 6 that a Tehran court had ruled in favor of confiscating the oil, which is valued at around $50 million.

The 55th branch of the Tehran Court of Justice said funds from the sale of the oil will be used to compensate patients suffering from epidermolysis bullosa, a rare skin disease. The court ruled that U.S. sanctions have prevented a Swedish company from selling medicine to Iran that is used to treat the disease and caused Iranian “patients severe emotional and physical damage.”

EB Home, an Iranian nongovernmental organization representing over 300 epidermolysis bullosa patients, had brought a case against the United States in the Tehran court. In a statement following the court ruling, the NGO described U.S. sanctions as “criminal and unilateral.”

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller criticized the ruling and demanded that the tanker be “immediately released.”

Related: 2 Companies That Could Help Europe Win Its Energy War With Russia

“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights and freedoms in the region’s vital waterways is a threat to maritime security, regional stability, and the global economy,” he said in a press briefing on March 6.

The U.S. military said in January that Iran was “holding five ships and over 90 members hostage” from vessels it seized in 2023. Most Iranian tanker seizures are carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of Iran’s armed forces.

Iran said it seized the Advantage Sweet in April 2023. The tanker was chartered by U.S. oil giant Chevron and was carrying oil to the U.S. port of Houston, according to ship tracking data.

Iran’s capture of the Advantage Sweet came days after the United States seized Suez Rajan, an oil tanker that was transporting sanctioned Iranian oil to China.

Months after seizing the Suez Rajan, and despite Tehran’s threats, Washington begun unloading the ship’s oil in August 2023.

Sanctions And 'Butterfly' Patients

The Tehran court’s ruling has put the spotlight on the impact of U.S. sanctions on the health sector in Iran.

In 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions against Tehran.

Iranians have witnessed rising prices and faced shortages of life-saving medicine -- including drugs for cancer treatment and insulin -- in recent years due to U.S. sanctions and corruption.

Related: How To Profit From Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran exclude food and medicine. But in practice, the restrictions have made it difficult for Tehran to purchase some drugs, according to human rights groups.

That includes specialized bandages produced by Swedish firm Molnlycke that are used to treat epidermolysis bullosa patients, who often develop painful blisters and wounds, similar to third-degree burns. They are sometimes referred to as “butterfly” patients due to the fragility of their skin.

State Department spokesman Miller told reporters on March 6 that U.S. sanctions “have always had a carveout for humanitarian purchases.”

“We have never prevented medicine from reaching the Iranian people,” he added.

EB Home, the Iranian NGO, had previously filed an unsuccessful complaint against Molnlycke in Sweden in 2021.

In its failed complaint, the NGO claimed that Molnlycke had informed it in March 2019 correspondence that it had “decided not to conduct any business with relation to Iran for the time being. This also applies to business conducted under any form of exceptions to the US economic sanctions.”

In a 2021 report, United Nations experts warned about the consequences of “over-compliance” with U.S. sanctions on “butterfly kids,” who they said “can no longer enjoy the right to health.”

The following year, the Swedish government provided financial support to the United Nations Children's Fund to procure and deliver specialized bandages to Iran.

“The lack of availability of certain medicines and health products in Iran is a humanitarian concern, affected by the impact of the sanctions regime on financial transactions,” Sweden’s then-ambassador to Iran, Mattias Lentz, said. “We do hope a solution will be found and will continue to support such a solution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kuwait Sees Solid Oil Demand In A Fairly Balanced Market
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com