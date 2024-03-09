China Holds The Key To 2024 Global Oil Demand Growth

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 78.01 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 82.08 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.46 -0.80 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 1.805 -0.013 -0.72%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.527 -0.028 -1.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Mars US 127 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.527 -0.028 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.68 +0.96 +1.17%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.90 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 831 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.88 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.96 -0.52 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.71 +0.03 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 284 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 63.08 -0.20 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 79.33 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 75.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 72.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 73.43 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 81.08 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 73.23 -0.20 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 82.26 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 69.16 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 74.26 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.41 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.25 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.00 +0.91 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 13 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Germany Still Hasn’t Ruled Out Expropriation of Rosneft’s Assets

U.S. Oil Drilling Sees 6-Rig Gain

U.S. Oil Drilling Sees 6-Rig Gain

The total number of active…

BP Tries To Reverse Big Oil’s Fortunes in Brazil

BP Tries To Reverse Big Oil’s Fortunes in Brazil

Despite lackluster results from other…

Exxon Threatens to Derail Chevron's Acquisition of Hess

Exxon Threatens to Derail Chevron's Acquisition of Hess

Exxon is challenging Chevron's acquisition…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Holds The Key To 2024 Global Oil Demand Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 09, 2024, 6:00 PM CST
  • Chinese imports rose in January and February this year compared to the same two months of last year.
  • The 10.74 million bpd imports in January and February were significantly lower than the 11.39 million bpd crude arrivals in December 2023.
  • ING: “China has been slowing its overseas purchases primarily due to slowing demand from refineries, weak economic indicators, and higher inventories,”.
Join Our Community
China Crude

Despite an increase in China’s crude oil imports in the first two months of 2024, it’s too early to say how the purchases of the world’s top crude importer will impact global oil demand and prices this year.

One thing is certain—the impact, in either direction, will be felt across the market.   

Chinese imports rose in January and February this year compared to the same two months of last year, according to official Chinese data released this week. But the base for comparison with early 2023 is low and the month-on-month trend compared to December 2023 is for lower imports.

Time will tell how soon the Chinese imports will reverse the trend, and whether international crude oil prices and China’s crude import quotas and fuel export quotas will have more weight in refiners’ purchases compared to underlying domestic oil demand in China.

At the start of 2024, the crude imports showed a mixed bag of trends.

Chinese crude oil imports jumped by 5.1% in January and February compared to the same two months last year, government data showed on Thursday, as fuel demand rose during the Lunar New Year holiday last month. Related: 2 Companies That Could Help Europe Win Its Energy War With Russia

China saw oil cargo arrivals rise to a total of 10.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first two months of 2024, compared to about 10.4 million bpd in January-February 2023, according to Reuters’ calculations based on data in tons reported by the Chinese General Administration of Customs.  

China’s customs office does not report separate data for January and February to avoid distortion due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which typically begins at the end of January or early February. This year, the holiday period fell in the middle of February.

However, on a per-day basis to account for the February 29 leap day, the increase in the combined January-February crude imports is just 3.3% compared to the same months of 2023, Reuters’ columnist Clyde Russell notes.

Moreover, the 10.74 million bpd imports in January and February were significantly lower than the 11.39 million bpd crude arrivals in December 2023.

The high imports in the last month of last year were partly driven by the slump in international oil prices in the fourth quarter, down from a 2023 high of over $95 a barrel in September.

Time and again, Chinese refiners have shown in recent years that they are willing to step up purchases when prices are relatively low and hold back the buying spree when oil climbs above $80 per barrel. Even if domestic and fuel export demand is not too high, China is using the cheaper crude it has imported to boost stockpiles.

Despite the annual increase in the January-February crude imports, “the overall buying trend remains soft as the purchases were lower when compared to imports of 11.39MMbbls/d in December,” ING commodity strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said, commenting on the official Chinese crude import data.

“China has been slowing its overseas purchases primarily due to slowing demand from refineries, weak economic indicators, and higher inventories,” they added.

As prices have recently moved above $80 a barrel again, and OPEC+ signaled with the rollover of the cuts it would be looking to tighten the market in the second quarter, Chinese crude imports in April and May could remain soft as they would have been contracted at around this time and at about the current prices.   

ADVERTISEMENT

More fuel export quotas for Chinese refiners could incentivize more refinery throughput and product exports after very weak January and February, in which – due to a lack of quotas – China’s exports of petroleum products slumped by 30.6% year-over-year to about 1.18 million bpd.  

A decisive rebound in China’s economy will help lift oil demand and imports this year, but if brighter economic prospects – also outside China – lead to higher oil prices, Chinese refiners may opt to dip into their inventories and slow opportunistic crude purchases.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Capture Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Dispute
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com