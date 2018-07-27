Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.46 -1.15 -1.65%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.53 -0.59 -0.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.795 +0.033 +1.19%
Mars US 20 hours 69.21 +0.46 +0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.75 +1.03%
Urals 2 days 71.10 +1.45 +2.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.76 -0.25 -0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.795 +0.033 +1.19%
Marine 2 days 73.08 +0.90 +1.25%
Murban 2 days 75.97 +0.94 +1.25%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.35 +0.82 +1.18%
Basra Light 2 days 74.22 +0.81 +1.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.96 +0.65 +0.89%
Girassol 2 days 73.76 -0.09 -0.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.75 +1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.88 -0.80 -1.92%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.11 +0.31 +0.84%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.61 +0.31 +0.47%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.86 +0.31 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.31 +0.31 +0.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.61 +0.31 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.61 +0.31 +0.47%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.61 +0.31 +0.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 2 days 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 2 days 75.58 +0.80 +1.07%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.56 +0.31 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.06 +0.31 +0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.12 +0.31 +0.41%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Iran Offers India Insurance, Tankers To Keep Oil Shipments

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 27, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT oil tanker

Iran has started to offer India cargo insurance and tankers operated by Iranian companies as some Indian insurers have backed out of covering oil cargoes from Iran in the face of the returning U.S. sanctions on Tehran, Reuters reports, quoting industry sources.

Iran is looking to continue to sell its oil to India—its second-largest single oil customer after China—even as some Indian refiners are said to be thinking of reducing oil imports from Iran for fear of running afoul with the U.S. sanctions and having their access cut off to the U.S. financial system.

United India Insurance has already stopped providing insurance cover for crude oil cargoes out of Iran, a source at the company told Reuters.

According to Reuters’ industry sources, Iran has recently insured crude oil cargoes en route to India on tankers operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), as western insurers, as well as Indian ones, have stopped providing cargo insurance for Iran’s oil sales.

The two top Indian refiners, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp, have started to purchase Iranian oil in Iran-owned tankers and insured by Iran, the industry sources told Reuters.

Earlier this week, Hindustan Petroleum was said to have cancelled a crude oil shipment from Iran after its insurer refused to provide coverage for the cargo on concern about U.S. sanctions.

Related: The Most Important Waterway In The Oil World

Hindustan Petroleum, India’s third-largest state-owned refiner, ordered the 1-million-barrel shipment earlier this month, and after the refusal of its insurance company to cover a cargo loaded on an Iranian tanker, it tried to sell it on but could not find buyers, the sources said.

The Indian refiner imports about 20,000 bpd of Iranian crude, which is a relatively small part of its daily consumption, which amounts to 316,000 bpd, but other Indian refiners could run into the same problem.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

