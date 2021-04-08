India Looks To Buy More Iranian Oil As Spat With Saudis Escalates

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 21 mins SellBuy 59.26 -0.51 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins SellBuy 62.83 -0.33 -0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 mins SellBuy 2.516 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph down Heating Oil 21 mins SellBuy 1.794 -0.014 -0.80%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 1.945 -0.006 -0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 59.92 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 1.945 -0.006 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 60.98 -0.24 -0.39%
Graph down Murban 1 day 61.36 -0.68 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 57.58 -1.37 -2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 63.22 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 60.42 -1.20 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Girassol 1 day 60.85 -1.58 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.42 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 58.77 +0.44 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 60.17 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 56.67 +0.44 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 56.27 +0.44 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 59.77 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 55.32 +0.44 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 62.68 +0.48 +0.77%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 29.00 -24.28 -45.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 33.00 -24.23 -42.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 33.00 -24.23 -42.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 50.00 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 66.11 +0.44 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 15 mins Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 9 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 5 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 20 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 24 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 7 hours Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 2 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 2 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 5 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

M&A In U.S. Oil And Gas To Hit $3.4 Billion In Q1 2021

OPEC+ Will Keep A Lid On Oil Production

OPEC+ Will Keep A Lid On Oil Production

OPEC+ will likely decide to…

China Overtakes U.S. As World’s Largest Refiner

China Overtakes U.S. As World’s Largest Refiner

As the shift in oil…

The UK Prepares To Boost North Sea Drilling

The UK Prepares To Boost North Sea Drilling

The UK has announced plans…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Looks To Buy More Iranian Oil As Spat With Saudis Escalates

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 08, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

India is at the ready to purchase more Iranian oil immediately if U.S. sanctions on Iran are lifted, a government official has threatened in the latest escalation of the India-Saudi spat over crude oil.

India’s refiners have already been instructed to purchase less crude oil from Saudi Arabia after a war of words between the two over oil policies. India has for months pushed its main suppliers—Saudi Arabia and Iraq—to ramp up oil production to keep oil prices manageable for the world’s third-largest oil importer. The plea came after Saudi Arabia boosted oil prices by agreeing to voluntarily cut an additional million barrels per day on top of its production cut quota.

Saudi Arabia responded to India’s call to action by raising its official selling price. Game on. India’s next move was to tell its refiners to reduce the amount of oil purchased from Saudi Arabia in May—and indeed they did. India’s refiners are set to purchase 36% less Saudi crude in May than previously planned.

Meanwhile, India’s oil imports from the United States have climbed in recent months, catapulting the United States into position to become India’s second-largest oil supplier behind Saudi Arabia.

India’s purchases of oil from Saudi Arabia already dropped by 42% in February.  India’s imports of Iraq oil also dropped—by 23%--in February, according to Reuters data. Some speculated at the time that India’s lower purchases in February were because India was holding out for lower prices should OPEC decide to ease its production cuts. Related: UAE Presents Phenomenal Plan To Boost Its Position As Oil Hub

OPEC did, but not by enough to sink oil prices.

But India’s plan to purchase more Iranian crude has flaws. One legitimate concern is that many industry analysts suspect that Iran is already producing and exporting a serious amount of crude oil—under the literal radar. This would leave only a modest amount for Iran to add to its exports should the U.S. sanctions be lifted. Others have suggested that India has already begun to import sanctioned Iranian crude oil under the assumption that trade with Iran will be allowed to continue.

India, which has complied with the U.S. sanctions on Iran, has been hard-hit by the sanctions that have limited its oil purchasing avenues, increasing its reliance on Saudi oil. Meanwhile, the world’s largest oil importer, China, has continued to purchase Iran’s oil despite the sanctions—at a deep discount, no doubt—giving it a leg up on its more compliant, Asian oil-buying competitor, India.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Optimism Grows Over Oil Demand Recovery
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb
World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer

This Tiny Country Could Become Europe’s Newest Oil Producer



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com