India Desperate To Diversify Oil Imports

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 44.98 +0.43 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 47.97 +0.55 +1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.746 -0.134 -4.65%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 45.00 -0.89 -1.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.72 -0.07 -0.15%
Graph up Urals 15 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.14 +0.03 +0.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.14 +0.03 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.47 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.92 -0.72 -1.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.746 -0.134 -4.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 47.40 +0.24 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 48.08 +0.41 +0.86%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.25 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 49.63 -0.59 -1.17%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.39 +0.34 +0.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.47 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.47 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 48.97 +0.24 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.72 -0.07 -0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 32.19 -0.81 -2.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.05 -0.79 -2.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 43.55 -0.79 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 44.95 -0.79 -1.73%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.30 -0.79 -1.97%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.55 -0.79 -2.06%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.55 -0.79 -2.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 39.55 -0.79 -1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.15 -0.79 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.55 -0.79 -2.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.14 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 34.75 -0.75 -2.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 47.31 +0.29 +0.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 38.50 -0.79 -2.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 34.75 -1.00 -2.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.29 -0.98 -1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 44 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Tesla Semi
  • 5 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 11 mins CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 23 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 2 days WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 2 days Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 3 days Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 3 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Output Capacity Has Plunged 28% Since 2009 Peak

U.S. Oil Demand Set To Soar In The Coming Months

U.S. Oil Demand Set To Soar In The Coming Months

Demand for crude oil is…

Is OPEC Finally Making Progress Towards An Oil Output Deal?

Is OPEC Finally Making Progress Towards An Oil Output Deal?

OPEC+ is making progress toward…

Norway To End Oil Production Cuts On December 31st

Norway To End Oil Production Cuts On December 31st

Western Europe’s largest oil producer,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Desperate To Diversify Oil Imports

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 02, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

India has announced its intention to resume oil imports from Iran and Venezuela, as part of its objective to diversify its oil suppliers.  Imports from Iran and Venezuela were halted after President Trump imposed sanctions on the two OPEC countries when he came to office in 2017. But President-elect Biden’s new office offers high hopes to countries wanting to resume trade with the oil-rich nations.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Wednesday, “As a buyer, I would like to have more buying places. I should have more destinations to go for purchasing (oil),”. He hopes resuming trade with Iran and Venezuela will help diversify the country’s oil import sector. 

In the financial year 2019-2020, India imported $92.8 billion worth of oil, gas, and petroleum from OPEC members. Diversifying the sources of this importation would help India to cut its high import bill, as the world’s third-largest importer of oil. India currently imports 85 percent of its oil needs, mainly from Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Before the sanctions, India was the second-largest importer of Iranian oil after China. However, importations halted in May 2019 due to the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. The country’s imports from Venezuela stopped in June 2020, which was previously India’s fourth-biggest supplier. 

Biden has said he wants to move towards diplomacy with Iran once again, signaling to the U.S.-Iran relationship during the Obama Administration. During his election campaign, Biden stated that he would “offer Tehran a credible path back to diplomacy”. 

The question now is whether Tehran would accept such an offer, following three years of growing distrust for the USA. Ryan Bohl, Middle East analyst at risk consulting firm Stratfor, believes the U.S. would have to make notable concessions to get a nuclear deal with Iran back on the table. 

Related: Oil Price Crash Crushes New Mexico’s Hope For Free College

However, there are high hopes in the region as demand for oil in India is projected to keep increasing over the next two decades, with greater potential for the Asian export market. Energy consumption in India is expected to increase by 3 percent per annum between now and 2040, faster than other major world economies. This could make the country’s energy consumption as high as 11 percent of the global total within the same timeframe. 

The slump in India’s oil market following Covid-19 pandemic restrictions seems to be over. We are seeing an increase in demand thanks to India’s festive season as well as businesses reopening. According to Pradhan earlier in November, "India's energy sector has shown remarkable resilience and our energy demand has almost recovered back to the pre-Covid levels, particularly for petroleum products, due to [the] rejuvenation of economic activities,".

India’s oil sector bounce back comes as many other countries are still struggling to recover, as further lockdowns are imposed across Europe. While Europe and North America’s oil sector still face uncertain times, Asia provides a safer bet. 

When it comes to India, everyone wants a piece of the pie. While other countries are expected to slow down their consumption as more regulations are imposed to shift towards sustainability, India’s energy market does not look set to slow any time soon. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is OPEC Finally Making Progress Towards An Oil Output Deal?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally
Gold Crashes Below $1,800

Gold Crashes Below $1,800
Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream

Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream
The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports

The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports
Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com