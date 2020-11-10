India Energy Demand On The Rebound

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.51 +0.15 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 43.61 +1.21 +2.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 2.945 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph up Mars US 40 mins 41.51 +0.97 +2.39%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.97 +0.75 +1.91%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.46 +2.63 +7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 14 mins 2.945 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.40 +1.86 +4.59%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 42.89 +2.11 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 40.37 +0.47 +1.18%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 45.16 +0.99 +2.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 41.92 +0.38 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 44.03 +0.72 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.97 +0.75 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 53 days 30.08 +0.87 +2.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 30.69 +2.95 +10.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.29 +3.15 +8.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.69 +3.15 +8.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 35.79 +2.90 +8.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 35.44 +3.00 +9.25%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 35.44 +3.00 +9.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 36.24 +2.80 +8.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 36.29 +2.85 +8.52%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 35.24 +2.90 +8.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 38.27 -1.38 -3.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 35.31 +1.07 +3.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.26 +1.07 +2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 39.26 +1.07 +2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 37.75 +1.00 +2.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +3.00 +10.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.57 +3.15 +7.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 5 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours You Guys Blew It
  • 1 day Renewables deprogramming

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tick Up With Inventory Draws Across The Board

U.S. LNG Exports To China Expected To Grow Substantially

U.S. LNG Exports To China Expected To Grow Substantially

U.S. LNG exports to China…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises During Election Week

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises During Election Week

The U.S. oil rig count…

Saudi Oil Minister: OPEC+ Could Alter Its Oil Production Agreement

Saudi Oil Minister: OPEC+ Could Alter Its Oil Production Agreement

OPEC+ could change the terms…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Energy Demand On The Rebound

By Irina Slav - Nov 10, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

India's energy demand is beginning to improve as businesses reopen, the country's oil minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said this week at the ADPIEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

"India's energy sector has shown remarkable resilience and our energy demand has almost recovered back to the pre-Covid levels, particularly for petroleum products, due to [the] rejuvenation of economic activities," Pradhan said, as quoted by The National.

A couple of weeks ago, the chairman of India Oil Corp. said that demand for fuels, hence for crude oil, was improving thanks to strong car sales.

"Gasoline has already crossed the pre-COVID-19 levels, and diesel too is edging towards pre-COVID-19 levels. The festive season would give a further boost to the demand," Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at the India Energy Forum in late October.

India, along with China, is expected to be the main driver of oil demand in the coming years. The country is the world's third-largest oil consumer in the world, trailing only the United States and China.

Recently, New Delhi invited foreign companies to invest in an expansion of its strategic petroleum reserve capacity as it seeks to boost its energy security by storing more oil locally.

"I invite global energy players to come and invest in this project," Pradhan said at ADIPEC, referring to India's ongoing construction of additional commercial and strategic petroleum storage.

"Taking advantage of the low crude oil prices in international market, India purchased 16.71 million barrels (mbbl) of crude in April – May, 2020 and filled all the three Strategic Petroleum Reserves created at Vishakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur," Pradhan said. 

At the same time, the government is seeking to boost domestic production of oil by encouraging foreign investments in the sector.

"There are tremendous opportunities in the energy sector in India. India now allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment in exploration and production," Pradhan said at ADIPEC. "We have created a friendly tax regime for sovereign wealth and pension funds. These reforms are translating into increased FDI growth in the sector."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. LNG Exports To China Expected To Grow Substantially

Next Post

Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom
Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery

Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery
Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year

Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year
Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable

Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com