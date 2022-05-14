IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 110.5 +4.36 +4.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 111.6 +4.10 +3.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 7.663 -0.076 -0.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 3.921 +0.005 +0.13%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 3.958 +0.166 +4.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 1 day 108.8 +5.51 +5.33%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.958 +0.166 +4.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 106.5 +4.00 +3.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 109.5 +4.06 +3.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.9 +2.38 +2.21%
Graph down Basra Light 166 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 113.7 +2.63 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.7 +2.56 +2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.49 +3.68 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 103.7 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 107.2 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 101.9 +0.42 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 96.50 +0.50 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.1 -0.58 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 22 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 58 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

France’s Power Sector Further Strained By Extended Outages And Repairs

Why The EU Will Abandon Its Plan To Ban Tankers From Shipping Russian Crude

Why The EU Will Abandon Its Plan To Ban Tankers From Shipping Russian Crude

The European Union is expected…

JPMorgan Slashes Demand Outlook Amid Soaring Oil Prices

JPMorgan Slashes Demand Outlook Amid Soaring Oil Prices

JP Morgan revised its forecast…

Don’t Expect OPEC+ To Boost Production In June

Don’t Expect OPEC+ To Boost Production In June

OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee hasn’t…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets

By Irina Slav - May 14, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • IEA:  slowing demand growth and rising production from other major oil economies will help weather the effect of sanctions on Russia.
  • IEA revises demand growth figures for 2022.
  • Accelerating inflation could cool demand for petroleum products in 2022.
Join Our Community

Two months ago, the International Energy Agency sounded an alarm about global crude oil supply, predicting that Western sanctions on Russia would remove as much as 3 million barrels daily from the global oil market. Now, it has changed its mind. In its latest Monthly Oil Market Report, the IEA said that slowing demand growth and rising production from other major oil economies will help weather the effect of the sanctions. In other words, it no longer expects that the market will swing into a deficit.

"Russia shut in nearly 1 mb/d in April, driving down world oil supply by 710 kb/d to 98.1 mb/d," the IEA wrote in the latest monthly edition of its report. "Over time, steadily rising volumes from Middle East OPEC+ and the US along with a slowdown in demand growth is expected to fend off an acute supply deficit amid a worsening Russian supply disruption. Excluding Russia, output from the rest of the world is set to rise by 3.1 mb/d from May through December."

Here, one needs to ask just how steadily volumes from the Middle East OPEC+ members are rising to get the real picture. The answer would be that they are indeed rising steadily among those members that have the capacity to do it. Saudi Arabia and the UAE come to mind first as the only ones with sizeable spare capacity, but both have made it clear they are in no rush to help offset lost Russian barrels.

In fact, the oil minister of the UAE said this week the world oil market was in balance, and the excessive price volatility was caused because "some don't want to buy certain crudes and it takes time for traders to move from one market to another."

"The idea of trying to boycott certain crude is going to be risky regardless of the motives behind that," Suhail Al-Mazrouei also said.

The slowdown in demand will certainly help weather the effects of this boycott, as the IEA points out in its report. According to the agency, the growth of global demand for crude is seen slowing down to 1.9 million bpd during the current quarter from as much as 4.4 million in the first quarter of the year because of inflationary pressures and, of course, higher oil prices. In the second half of the year, this growth rate is seen by the IEA dropping sharply to just 490,000 bpd.

If that does happen, such a slowdown would be a great help in offsetting any lost Russian production. But that would likely depend on the lockdowns in China, which are being cited by analysts as the main reason for oil demand growth revisions at the moment.

As for rising oil production in the United States, that has run into problems, according to the Energy Information Administration's latest weekly petroleum status report. In addition to large drillers' cautious approach to production growth, now higher input prices are interfering with production growth plans, with U.S. oil output declining by 100,000 bpd last week to 11.8 million bpd.

The figure supports the EIA's earlier forecast about production trends this year and next, which is now seen lower in terms of growth than previously expected because of raw material and equipment inflation, in part driven by shortages of everything from workers to frac sand.

Brazil, another large world producer, has meanwhile declared it would not be able to boost production quickly enough to cover any gap left by sanctioned Russian barrels. Reuters reported earlier this week that U.S. officials had held talks with Brazil's Petrobras with a focus on boosting production to offset the loss of Russian crude.

Related: The UK’s Nuclear Ambitions Could Cause More Pain For Consumers

However, they left empty-handed, with the Brazilian company's officials explaining to their guests that oil production was the result of a longer-term business strategy, not diplomacy, and that a short-term increase in output would not be possible from a logistics point of view.

In this production context, the only hope for a market balance is on the demand side. Currently, forecasts are for accelerating inflation that should temper demand for crude, with the International Monetary Fund revising its economic growth predictions sharply down for both this year and next.

"Inflation has become a clear and present danger for many countries," the IMF wrote in an April update. "Even prior to the war, it surged on the back of soaring commodity prices and supply-demand imbalances. War-related disruptions amplify those pressures. We now project inflation will remain elevated for much longer."

It seems that inflation could be the only thing to temper oil prices given that production growth is not going according to expectations anywhere, with a lot of OPEC members struggling with their quotas, ultimately delaying the moment when combined OPEC production would return to pre-pandemic levels.

Russia's production, meanwhile, is stabilizing, according to Deputy Prime Minister and former top energy man, Alexander Novak. After slipping to 10.05 million bpd in April, production had inched up by 2 percent, Novak said earlier this week. That would be one more bearish factor for oil, along with the demand projections of the IEA and other forecasters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

European Drivers Face Further Gasoline Squeeze
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
Gazprom Claims It's Technically Impossible To Reroute Gas To Europe

Gazprom Claims It's "Technically Impossible" To Reroute Gas To Europe
OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd

OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd
Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump

Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump
Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com