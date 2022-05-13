European Drivers Face Further Gasoline Squeeze

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.5 +4.34 +4.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.6 +4.15 +3.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.654 -0.085 -1.10%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 3.935 +0.019 +0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.949 +0.157 +4.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 103.3 -1.23 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.949 +0.157 +4.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 102.5 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.5 -0.30 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 107.5 +0.81 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 165 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.1 +1.05 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.2 +0.80 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.81 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.7 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.2 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 101.9 +0.42 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.50 +0.50 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.1 -0.58 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 16 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 4 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Crude prices fell on Wednesday…

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

While the EU is rushing…

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

Crude prices are holding well…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Drivers Face Further Gasoline Squeeze

By Irina Slav - May 13, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Very tight Naphta market could increase pain at the pump in Europe.
  • Exports of naphtha from Russia to Europe have shrunk considerably since the start of the year.
  • Rising demand in the U.S. and Asia for naptha adds upward pressure to finished gasoline prices in Europe.
Join Our Community

European drivers who are already experiencing substantial pain at the pump are about to get even more unhappy as the market for naphtha, a key ingredient in gasoline, tightens amid EU sanctions on Russia.

According to a Bloomberg report, as a result of the sanctions, exports of naphtha from Russia to Europe have shrunk considerably since the start of the year, while demand is expected to increase as summer season begins and petrochemical plants restart after seasonal maintenance.

“Ultimately, there is some risk from a Russian shortfall in naphtha,” Energy Aspects oil product analyst Joseph McDonnell told Bloomberg.

“Russian barrels will continue to flow into Europe. But where buyers have self-sanctioned they will turn to the US, Algeria, Norway and other incremental suppliers to meet their buying requirements, and total Russian supply into Europe is a big gap to fill,” McDonnell explained.

European gasoline prices rose sharply in March, and although they have retreated since those peaks, prices are still considerably higher than they were at the start of the year.

Russia has traditionally been the biggest supplier of crude and oil products to Europe, with crude oil averaging some 2.2 million barrels daily and oil product exports averaging 1.2 million barrels daily, per data from the International Energy Agency.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanction action taken by the European Union, buyers of oil and products have reduced their intake of Russian products.

In April, Russian naphtha exports to Europe fell to 333,000 bpd, according to Vortexa data analyzed by Bloomberg. Buyers have made up for the lost barrels with naphtha from other sources such as the United States and the Mediterranean.

Now, however, demand from Asia and from the U.S. is expected to rise substantially, too, as petrochemical plants exit maintenance, which would add pressure on suppliers. This would mean higher prices for finished gasoline in Europe.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Oil Production May Fall To 18-Year Low On EU Oil Embargo
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
Gazprom Claims It's Technically Impossible To Reroute Gas To Europe

Gazprom Claims It's "Technically Impossible" To Reroute Gas To Europe
Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump

Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump
OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil
OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd

OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com