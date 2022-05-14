Russia Cuts Gas Supply To Seized German Gazprom Unit

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 24 hours 110.5 +4.36 +4.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 hours 111.6 +4.10 +3.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 hours 7.663 -0.076 -0.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 24 hours 3.921 +0.005 +0.13%
Graph up Gasoline 24 hours 3.958 +0.166 +4.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 108.8 +5.51 +5.33%
Chart Gasoline 24 hours 3.958 +0.166 +4.38%

Graph up Marine 2 days 106.5 +4.00 +3.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 109.5 +4.06 +3.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.9 +2.38 +2.21%
Graph down Basra Light 166 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 113.7 +2.63 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.7 +2.56 +2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.49 +3.68 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 103.7 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 107.2 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 101.9 +0.42 +0.41%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 96.50 +0.50 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.1 -0.58 -0.52%

Four Buyers In Europe Have Paid In Rubles For Russia's Gas

The UK Could Give Up Russian Gas Sooner Than Thought

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Russia Cuts Gas Supply To Seized German Gazprom Unit

By ZeroHedge - May 14, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Germany says Russia is using energy as a weapon after Moscow cut gas supply to a seized Gazprom unit.
  • Moscow responded by stating that its actions are a natural and inevitable response to Germany seizing Gazprom subsidiaries.
  • Moscow has also levied sanctions against the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that delivers gas to Europe.
Join Our Community

Germany, which has long remained the largest buyer of Russian natural gas, has belatedly and bluntly stated as fact what's long been among its greatest 'worst case scenario' fears, that Moscow is using its energy exports as a "weapon"

However, Moscow is arguing that its latest actions to reduce supplies - estimated by Berlin officials at this point to have been at about a 3% reduction of normal deliveries - is a natural and inevitable response to Germany seizing Gazprom subsidiaries in the country to "ensure supply" against the backdrop of the Ukraine invasion. A month ago, Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck justified these provocative moves in saying "we do not allow energy infrastructures in Germany to be subject to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin."

And now in a Thursday speech to the lower house of his country's parliament, Habeck declared the latest Russian action to begin throttling supplies shows that "the confrontation over energy is a weapon." He added: "Energy can be used powerfully in an economic conflict."

Habeck further sought to assure German lawmakers and officials as the country continues scrambling to secure alternative supplies that "The situation is that the gas market can compensate for the loss of gas from Russia."

Related: China’s COVID Lockdowns Force Aramco To Slash Oil Export Prices

Bloomberg reviews the latest major escalatory developments that have triggered the 'weaponization' accusation, that "Moscow prohibited dealings with Gazprom Germania GmbH and its various subsidiaries now under the control of Germany’s energy regulator." Specifically, "That includes energy supplier Wingas GmbH, a European gas storage business, the London-based trading arm of Gazprom, and EuRoPol Gaz, owner of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline connecting Russia to Germany."

This after Gazprom Germania was seized by the German state amid heightened pressure for European companies to cut off relations with Russian entities, in an escalation that raised the alarm over whether owners of vital European energy infrastructure would survive. Yesterday Moscow made the dramatic move to impose sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that delivers gas to Europe.

"We are monitoring the situation closely," Habeck told lawmakers further. "We have prepared for the situation and I, and the federal network agency, will inform you through the course of the day."

By Zerohedge.com 

