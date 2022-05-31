IEA: Current Energy Crisis Is “Much Bigger” Than 1970s Oil Crunch

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.4 +0.36 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 122.8 +1.17 +0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.219 -0.508 -5.82%
Graph down Heating Oil 55 mins 3.989 -0.014 -0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 55 mins 4.025 +0.009 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.6 +2.23 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.0 +1.17 +0.98%
Chart Mars US 4 days 110.4 +0.88 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 55 mins 4.025 +0.009 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 113.7 +1.53 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 115.8 +1.17 +1.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 113.9 +1.94 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 183 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 123.5 +1.98 +1.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 123.6 +2.23 +1.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.6 +2.23 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 118.9 +2.12 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.0 +1.17 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 94.13 +0.67 +0.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 101.0 +0.98 +0.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 117.2 +0.98 +0.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 115.5 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 113.4 +0.98 +0.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 112.6 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 116.2 +0.98 +0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 110.8 +0.98 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 119.7 +3.10 +2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.5 -4.30 -3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

OPEC Considers Suspending Russia From Oil Deal

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Supply Uncertainties Mount

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Supply Uncertainties Mount

The EU finally agreed on…

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

As markets have crashed in…

EU Commission Studies Price Cap On Imported Russian Gas

EU Commission Studies Price Cap On Imported Russian Gas

The European Commission will look…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Current Energy Crisis Is “Much Bigger” Than 1970s Oil Crunch

By Charles Kennedy - May 31, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • IEA Chief Birol: The world faces a “much bigger” energy crisis than the one of the 1970s.
  • Back in the 1970s, the crisis was just about oil.
  • Birol: The world, especially Europe, could face a summer of shortages of gasoline, fuel, and jet fuel.
Join Our Community

The world faces a “much bigger” energy crisis than the one of the 1970s, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, told German daily Der Spiegel in an interview published on Tuesday.

“Back then it was just about oil,” Birol told the news outlet. “Now we have an oil crisis, a gas crisis and an electricity crisis simultaneously,” said the head of the international agency created after the 1970s shock of the Arab oil embargo.

The energy crisis started in the autumn of last year, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine made it much worse as the markets fear disruption to energy supply out of Russia, while Western governments are imposing increasingly restrictive sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

The EU agreed late on Monday to ban most of the imports of Russian oil, leaving pipeline supply exempted from the embargo, for now. This will further tighten already tight crude and product markets.

The world, especially Europe, could face a summer of shortages of gasoline, fuel, and jet fuel, the IEA’s Birol told Der Spiegel.

Fuel demand is set to rise as the main holiday season in Europe and the United States begins, Birol added.  

Upended crude oil flows add to reduced global refinery capacity resulting in low inventories of products, including in the United States.

Refinery capacity for supply, globally and in the U.S, that is now a few million barrels per day lower than it was before the pandemic. 

Some 1 million bpd of refinery capacity in the U.S. has been shut permanently since the start of the pandemic, as refiners have opted to either close losing facilities or convert some of them into biofuel production sites. Globally, refinery capacity is also stretched thin, especially after Western buyers—including in the U.S.—are no longer importing Russian vacuum gas oil (VGO) and other intermediate products necessary for refining crude into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. 

The fuel market is extremely tight in Europe, too, and is set to tighten further after the EU ban on most Russian imports.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans

Next Post

EU Commission Studies Price Cap On Imported Russian Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases

Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases
Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks

U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks
When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com