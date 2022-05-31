How The Ukraine War Completely Upended Global Crude Flows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 115.7 +0.99 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 7 hours 122.8 +1.17 +0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.269 +0.124 +1.52%
Graph up Heating Oil 7 hours 4.091 +0.088 +2.20%
Graph up Gasoline 7 hours 4.080 +0.065 +1.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.0 +1.17 +0.98%
Chart Mars US 1 min 109.6 -0.80 -0.72%
Chart Gasoline 7 hours 4.080 +0.065 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 116.4 +2.79 +2.45%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 118.4 +2.60 +2.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 115.0 +1.12 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 183 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 124.8 +1.24 +1.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 124.7 +1.10 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 120.2 +1.30 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.0 +1.17 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 94.13 +0.67 +0.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 101.0 +0.98 +0.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 117.2 +0.98 +0.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 115.5 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 113.4 +0.98 +0.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 112.6 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 116.2 +0.98 +0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 110.8 +0.98 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 107.8 -3.75 -3.36%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 111.0 +5.75 +5.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 119.7 +3.10 +2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 108.6 -0.40 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 112.6 -0.40 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 112.6 -0.40 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 111.0 -0.50 -0.45%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.5 -4.30 -3.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Rising Energy Prices Could Tip World Into 1980s-Style Recession

Russia Says It Will Find Other Oil Buyers After EU Ban

Russia Says It Will Find Other Oil Buyers After EU Ban

Russia dismissed on Tuesday the…

Russia's Oil Export Loophole Runs Through Greece

Russia's Oil Export Loophole Runs Through Greece

Refinitiv Eikon via Reuters has…

Oil Prices Rise As EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Crude Ban

Oil Prices Rise As EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Crude Ban

The European Union leaders agreed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How The Ukraine War Completely Upended Global Crude Flows

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Europe will be seeking much more seaborne crude from outside Russia.
  • Russia will have to double down on efforts to sell more crude to Asian customers.
  • Europe is also significantly raising imports of crude from or via North Africa and from West Africa.
Join Our Community

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed global oil trade routes forever. 

In one of the most significant rerouting of oil flows in recent decades, Europe is now looking to haul in growing volumes of non-Russian crude, while Russia—shunned in the West—is looking East for its next top exporting market. 

The Russian war in Ukraine and the sanctions from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union that followed upended the entire global oil supply chain. The closest neighbors geographically—Europe and Russia—are now each looking in the other direction for supply and export routes. 

Altered Oil Routes   

The changes to oil flows are already evident three months after Russia invaded Ukraine. Europe is now importing record volumes of U.S. crude, North Sea crude, and is attracting more barrels of light sweet crude from West Africa as its governments try to reduce—and ultimately eliminate—its dependence on Russian oil. Moreover, trading houses, insurers, reinsurers, and tanker owners based in the UK and the EU avoid dealing with Russian oil supplies to comply with the current and future sanctions on Russia’s oil exports. 

Europe’s challenge to cut off dependence on Russian oil has been evident over the past month as the EU took weeks to agree on some sort of a compromise on a Russian oil embargo. From banning all Russian oil imports, via any means, effective by the end of 2022, the initial proposal of the European Commission was eventually watered down to an agreement on a ban on seaborne imports by the end of the year with an exemption for pipeline crude. 

The sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports, and by the end of the year, 90% of the Russian oil imported by Europe will be banned, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said early on Tuesday after the EU reached an agreement to start banning Russian oil imports. 

This will further upend global oil flows as Europe will be seeking much more seaborne crude from outside Russia, its largest oil supplier before the war. The ban also means that Russia will have to double down on its efforts to sell more of its crude to Asia, primarily to China and India, in the absence of its biggest market so far, Europe. 

Europe Looks West 

To replace Russian crude, Europe is increasingly looking at more supply from the UK and Norway’s North Sea crude, more supply from the United States, and barrels from West African producers. In April, the United States shipped the highest volume of crude to Europe since the U.S. lifted a ban on crude exports in 2016, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed

Europe imported around 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) of American crude in May, which is up 15% compared to March, according to data and analytics company Kpler cited by Reuters.

Europe is also significantly raising imports of crude from or via North Africa and from West Africa, tanker-tracking firm Petro-Logistics told Reuters. Nigeria and Angola are boosting their exports to Europe, which has sent Nigerian crude prices rising to record premiums to Dated Brent. Nigeria’s Forcados and Escravos crudes have been recently offered at a premium of $8 a barrel over Dated Brent, traders told Reuters on Monday. That’s the highest-ever premium for Nigerian crudes, per Refinitiv Eikon data. 

Russia Looks East 

The increase in sales of African crude in Europe comes at the expense of lower African sales in Asia, where India and China are buying heavily discounted Russian crude barrels.

Asian buyers are Russia’s chance to reroute its oil away from Europe, where Russian crude is no longer wanted. Russian exports to India and China have jumped, replacing part of the West African crude that has typically flown to India. 

The world’s third-largest oil importer, India, saw its imports of West African crude nearly halve in April compared to March, Petro-Logistics President Mark Gerber told Reuters. 

India’s overall crude oil imports jumped by 15% in April year on year, Petro-Logistics said earlier this month. 

“Big increases from Middle East at the expense of African barrels which have increasingly gone to Europe. Russia supplying record volumes to India,” Petro-Logistics noted. 

In India, cheap Russian crude oil is attracting price-sensitive buyers to the point that Russia became the fourth largest oil supplier to India in April, moving up from 10th place in March. 

India is set to import record volumes of Russian crude in May and June, at 24 million barrels and 28 million barrels, respectively, up from 7.2 million barrels in April, the previous record for imported Russian oil, per Refinitiv Eikon data cited by Reuters

The significant increase in India’s purchases of Russian crude has already drawn the attention of the United States, which has reportedly sent a U.S. federal government official to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia and try to convince India to reduce its purchases of Russian oil. 

Russia is also exporting an estimated 400,000 bpd—mostly to Asia—via ship-to-ship transfers from smaller vessels to supertankers in the Mediterranean, according to Petro-Logistics.  

Even if Asia cannot fully replace all the oil exports Russia will be losing in Europe, Russian oil shipments to India and China are set to further increase in the coming months, barring a diplomatic intervention from the West to persuade India not to boost Russian imports too much. At any rate, crude trade flows have changed forever—Europe looks to Africa and the U.S., while Russia pins its hopes on India and China. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Permian Leaves Rivals Behind As Production Continues To Grow
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases

Middle East Producers Move To Cut Prices As Extreme Backwardation Eases
Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks

U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks
When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com