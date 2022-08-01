Oil Dips Amid Renewed Demand Concerns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 93.81 -4.81 -4.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 99.87 -4.10 -3.94%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 100.5 -4.01 -3.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.247 +0.018 +0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.991 -0.123 -3.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -2.85 -2.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -2.85 -2.73%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 110.8 -0.06 -0.05%
Chart Mars US 3 days 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.991 -0.123 -3.93%

Graph down Marine 33 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 33 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 245 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 33 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 110.8 -0.06 -0.05%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 76.12 +2.44 +3.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 84.52 +2.20 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 100.8 +2.20 +2.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 99.02 +2.20 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 96.92 +2.20 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 94.07 +2.20 +2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 94.07 +2.20 +2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 96.17 +2.20 +2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 99.72 +2.20 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 94.37 +2.20 +2.39%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -2.85 -2.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 95.25 +2.25 +2.42%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 89.00 +2.25 +2.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 107.2 -0.40 -0.37%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 95.25 +2.25 +2.42%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 86.75 -2.00 -2.25%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 110.0 -3.20 -2.83%

  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 22 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 21 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

The record-high release of crude…

Big Oil Set For Blowout Performance, But What Comes Next?

Big Oil Set For Blowout Performance, But What Comes Next?

The Energy sector is expected…

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Despite record releases from the…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Dips Amid Renewed Demand Concerns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 01, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT
  • Oil prices plunged by 4% at the start of August.
  • Chinese factory activity unexpectedly contracted in July.
  • Weak economic data from China rekindled fears about an economic slowdown in major economies.
Oil prices plunged by 4% at the start of August as the market digested weak economic figures from China, the world’s largest crude oil importer.

As of 10:12 a.m. ET on Monday, WTI Crude prices were down by 4.49% at $94.22. WTI Crude started August on the decline, following the first back-to-back monthly losses in June and July since the end of 2020. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, was down to $100—after finishing July at the $103 a barrel handle, following a brief intra-day spike to $110 on Friday. Brent Crude traded down by 3.37% to $100.40 at 10:12 a.m. ET on Monday.  

The market sentiment at the start of this month was one of concern about the pace of global oil demand after Chinese factory activity unexpectedly contracted, and its manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved only marginally in July and was well below expectations.

PMI readings were also weaker in July than in June in the major Eurozone countries and in South Korea.

In China, COVID flare-ups in July led to an unexpected contraction in factory activity, according to data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics.

Per the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI, the rate of improvement in China’s business conditions eased in July from a 13-month high in June and was only marginal.  

Weak economic data from China rekindled fears about an economic slowdown in major economies and importers of crude, which could weigh on oil demand going forward.

Later this week, traders and market analysts will be watching the OPEC+ monthly meeting on August 3, the first after the group decided to have all the 2020 cuts rolled back by the end of this month.

“After gains last week, the focus in crude oil is shifting to the OPEC+ meeting this week where expectations for any notable increase in output for September are minimal. Supply side issues also continue to underpin but focus short-term has shifted to China’s manufacturing PMI miss and the resulting demand contraction,” Saxo Bank said on Monday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

