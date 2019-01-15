U.S. ‘Tough Line’ On Iran Depends On Crude Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.01 -1.03 -1.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.53 -1.21 -1.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Mars US 4 days 58.80 +1.73 +3.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.92 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.14 +2.12 +4.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.74 +0.70 +1.15%
Murban 2 days 63.40 +0.76 +1.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.98 +0.18 +0.33%
Basra Light 5 days 63.35 +1.71 +2.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Girassol 2 days 63.01 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.59 -0.24 -0.59%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.32 -0.74%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 51.19 +1.68 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 16 days 54.04 +1.68 +3.21%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.74 +1.68 +3.36%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.29 +1.68 +3.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.54 +1.68 +3.24%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.04 +1.68 +3.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.16 -0.16 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.48 +1.73 +3.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.98 +1.73 +3.44%
Kansas Common 5 days 44.00 +1.75 +4.14%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.50 +1.73 +2.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes Japanese Refiners Load First Iran Oil Cargo Since U.S. Sanctions
  • 13 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 3 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 4 mins Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 2 hours Oceans "Under Fire" Of Plastic Trash
  • 21 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
  • 6 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Blame Oil Price or EVs for Car Market Crash? Auto Recession Has Started
  • 4 hours Duterte's New Madness: Philippine Senators Oppose President's Push To Lower Criminal Age To 9
  • 23 hours Making Fun of EV Owners: ICE-ing Trend?
  • 22 hours Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn
  • 13 hours Cheermongering about O&G in 2019
  • 12 hours North Sea Rocks Could Store Months Of Renewable Energy
  • 5 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Orphan Wells

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Alt Text

Saudi Oil Minister: No Need For Extraordinary OPEC Meeting

According to Saudi Oil Minister…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Outlook Slammed By Lower Prices

The outlook for U.S. oil…

Alt Text

Huge Backlog Could Trigger New Wave Of Shale Oil

A huge backlog of drilled…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. ‘Tough Line’ On Iran Depends On Crude Prices

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 15, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
oil supertanker

The U.S. government is planning on taking a tougher line on Iran in the months ahead, redoubling its efforts to cut Iran’s oil exports down to zero.

Brian Hook, the State Department’s special representative for Iran, boasted earlier this week about the U.S.’ success in curtailing Iran’s oil exports to date. In an interview with Bloomberg, Hook noted that when the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last May, Iran was exporting 2.7 million barrels per day (mb/d). Now, he says, Iran’s exports are down near or below 1 mb/d.

“In fact, in those first six months, we took off roughly a million barrels of oil. We did that without increasing the price of oil,” Hook told Bloomberg in an interview.

“There’s a lot more to come. We are going to continue our path to get to zero,” Hook said, referring to the administration’s goal of zeroing out Iran’s oil exports. However, when pressed on when that might happen, Hook demurred, telling Bloomberg that the campaign to zero also needs to be balanced against U.S. national security and economic interests.

There’s the rub. Cutting Iran’s oil exports to zero was always going to be tricky because it would likely contribute to significant increase in oil prices. In fact, the U.S. decided in November to issue sanctions waivers to eight countries importing oil from Iran precisely because it was worried about the effect on oil prices.

This time around, to be sure, there is a lot more room for the Trump administration to maneuver. The oil market entered into a state of surplus in the fourth quarter, a development that stemmed from the ramp up of supply from OPEC countries in anticipation of major outages from Iran. The surplus could allow the U.S. to take a harder line, tightening the screws on Iran further.

“We are not looking to grant any new waivers. That’s been our policy from the beginning,” Hook said. “We are not looking to grant any exceptions to our campaign of maximum economic pressure.” He conceded that such an effort to be stingier with waivers is contingent upon oil prices. The U.S. granted six-month waivers to Japan, South Korea, India, China, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece. They expire in May. Related: Middle East Gas Game Accelerates As ENI Wins Concessions

Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said the sanctions are “fully illegal” at a news conference in Iraq on January 10. “We believe that we should not comply with the illegal sanctions against Iran,” Zanganeh said.

The problem for the U.S. is that it still hasn’t figure out a way to reconcile the twin goals of low oil prices and zero exports from Iran. The same puzzle that bedeviled American officials last fall remains. Even though the oil market is well-supplied now, that could change in the months ahead.

Saudi Arabia, having felt a little burned by the Trump administration in November, helped engineer another round of OPEC+ cuts in December. Saudi Arabia alone will cut output by around 800,000 bpd from October levels, taking production basically back to where it was before the U.S. asked it to increase supply to offset losses from Iran.

In other words, the recent oil supply glut seemingly gives the U.S. government more leeway to take a harsher line on Iran, but OPEC+ is already cutting output, which will take away some of that leeway.

To make matters more complex, the U.S. government has sent very mixed signals about its approach to the Middle East. A few weeks ago President Trump announced a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, and has expressed a desire to reduce American commitments to the region. That was followed by a damage control tour of the Middle East by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, both of which sought to dial back Trump’s stated goal of troop withdrawal. Related: Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Bolton has been itching for a reason to go to war with Iran, and that his request to draw up military options against Iran has raised concerns within the Pentagon.

As for oil, there are also mixed messages. Trump’s personal desire seems to be low oil prices at all costs. But Bolton, along with Mike Pompeo and Brian Hook, all want to ratchet up the pressure on Iran.

How this shakes out remains to be seen, but the hawks might feel constrained if the oil market continues to tighten. Oil prices are up more than 20 percent from their December lows, but are still rather low. If oil remains at current price levels, the hawks in the Trump administration could have room to maneuver.

But if the OPEC+ cuts begin to drain the surplus, and oil prices steadily rise over the next four to five months, the Trump administration may be back to where it was in October – feeling a little too skittish about cutting Iran’s oil exports to zero because of fears over driving oil prices too high.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Heavy Crude: From Glut To Shortage

Next Post

Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge
The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

 Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

 IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com