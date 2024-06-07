Oil Exploration Firm: South Korea’s Offshore Prospects Hold Great Potential

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.68 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.79 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.12 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.936 +0.115 +4.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 -0.015 -0.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 217 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 -0.015 -0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.07 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.41 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.56 +2.40 +3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 920 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.34 +2.31 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.89 +2.53 +3.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 374 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.35 +1.48 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.70 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 75.95 +1.48 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 72.05 +1.48 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.80 +1.48 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 78.75 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.15 +1.48 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.99 -0.80 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 10 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

EU To Endorse German Plan to Subsidize 10 GW New Gas Power Capacity

Can London Become a Global Leader in Sustainable Finance?

Can London Become a Global Leader in Sustainable Finance?

The City of London's expertise…

Gold Surpasses Euro, Challenges Dollar Dominance in Global Reserves

Gold Surpasses Euro, Challenges Dollar Dominance in Global Reserves

An in-depth analysis reveals how…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Exploration Firm: South Korea’s Offshore Prospects Hold Great Potential

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

The oil and gas exploration prospects offshore South Korea have great potential and a future discovery is “highly prospective,” according to the founder of a petroleum exploration firm that advises the Asian country’s government on the drilling potential off its east coast. 

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol endorsed earlier this week a plan for drilling off the east coast of one of the world’s largest oil and gas importers, to explore what studies say are potentially vast resources of crude oil and natural gas.    

The area could contain 14 billion barrels of oil and gas, the president told a press conference on Monday.

Yoon was citing a study about the resource potential off South Korea’s east coast. The study has been reviewed by industry groups and experts, the president said.

“The prospects identified show great potential ... for hydrocarbon,” Vitor Abreu, co-founder and adviser of petroleum exploration firm ACT GEO said at a news conference on Friday, as carried by Reuters.

“So to summarize ... the basin is highly prospective,” said Abreu, whose company has been hired by Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) to review the geo and seismic data of the prospects.

The initial survey results have already attracted the attention of “important international companies,” South Korea’s Yonhap agency quoted the executive as saying.

South Korea hopes to begin drilling at some point at the end of this year and to find resources by the middle of next year. Commercial production is targeted for 2035 for the exploratory prospects, the larger part of which are estimated to contain natural gas.

South Korea imports nearly all the fossil fuels it consumes, so domestic production of oil and gas could go a long way to meet some of the demand.

The country is the fourth-largest importer of crude oil and natural gas in the world, KNOC says. South Korea is also the world’s ninth-biggest energy consumer.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway Restores Natural Gas Flows to UK Terminal after Outage

Next Post

Saudis To Raise At Least $11.2 Billion from Aramco’s Share Sale

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

 Alt text

Traders Ditch Bullish Bets on Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com