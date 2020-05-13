Extra OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Impress Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.56 +0.27 +1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.19 -0.79 -2.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.643 +0.027 +1.67%
Graph down Mars US 51 mins 28.29 -0.29 -1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.83 +0.12 +0.53%
Graph up Urals 6 days 30.10 +2.40 +8.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.95 +0.90 +4.28%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.643 +0.027 +1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 27.16 -0.01 -0.04%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.55 +0.21 +0.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 18.63 +0.12 +0.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 30.51 +2.25 +7.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.27 +0.04 +0.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.67 +0.44 +1.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.63 +0.20 +0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.83 +0.12 +0.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 17.03 +0.66 +4.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 22.83 +1.25 +5.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 25.33 +1.25 +5.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 26.73 +1.25 +4.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 26.33 +1.25 +4.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 21.83 +1.25 +6.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 26.33 +1.25 +4.98%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 21.33 +1.25 +6.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.26 +1.74 +6.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 14.25 -0.75 -5.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 24.87 +2.49 +11.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 18.69 +0.75 +4.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 22.64 +0.75 +3.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 20.50 -0.75 -3.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 16.00 +1.50 +10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.36 +1.64 +5.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 54 mins Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 4 hours Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 1 hour the face of Oil's mortal enemy in Canada
  • 47 mins Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 5 hours Michael Moore Has Become a Hero to Climate Deniers
  • 2 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 19 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 18 mins Trump preaches bravery while behaving like a coward
  • 3 hours Saudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year
  • 4 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 8 hours Is Uncle Sam Busy Mobilizing His Military Machine For a Martial Law on US Soil? 
  • 1 day Oil Capex Proportions

Breaking News:

Asian LNG Prices Spike 20% As Demand Returns

Alt Text

Oil Jumps After Saudi Arabia, UAE And Kuwait Pledge Deeper Cuts

Oil prices rose early on…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Smaller-Than-Expected Crude Build

Oil recouped some of its…

Alt Text

OPEC Slashes 2020 Oil Demand Forecast By 9 Million Bpd

OPEC slashed its oil demand…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Amad Shaikh

Amad Shaikh

Amad Shaikh has been in the oil business for the last 25 years, in USA and Qatar, working in both technical and commercial functions. He…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Extra OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Impress Oil Markets

By Amad Shaikh - May 13, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Last week was the calmest yet in the weeks following COVID-19 and price-war related events that have rocked the oil complex. Normal standard deviation in Brent in w-o-w is about 3%, and the last w-o-w saw 3% once again. But... there’s a catch.

Consider what this calm took in stride: announcements of new supply cuts in millions of bpd. In normal times, even a one million bpd increase or decrease can translate into a double-digit price change, but these days, talk of millions of barrels on both supply and demand sides are just thrown around in routine banter.

This last week OPEC+ announced extra cuts of over 1 mbpd between Saudi, UAE and Kuwait, which will result in Saudi Arabia’s production falling to 7.5 mbpd in June, down almost 5 mpbd from its April high. Lower oil exports combined with historically low prices are wreaking great financial stress on the Kingdom, leading to ‘tough’ austerity measures such as tripling VAT and reducing government benefits—measures that will likely constrain future economic growth. Sensing that medium sour grades will be in tighter supply, Saudi Arabia increased their June crude OSPs, opposite to market expectations – forcing buyers to scramble for spot cargoes, and refiners to revisit their economics (perhaps leading to lower runs).

Norway raised its hand to contribute 250 kbpd and majors in USA/Canada oil joined in with nearly 10% announced cuts, with the USA Energy department expecting US production to drop by 2- 3 mbpd by year-end. John Nash would be proud to witness yet another game theory in progress—rational players moving towards a new equilibrium where both parties compromise to accept less of what each wants, but higher payouts than if both do what each wants.

So what was the reaction in crude prices to these OPEC++ cuts? A collective yawn. Regardless of how much supply is cut, demand destruction remains one step ahead, with the EIA announcing a forecast of an 8 mbpd contraction in 2020.

This leads one to wonder whether supply cuts are really bullish indicators, or do they reveal how bad suppliers think the virus demand destruction will continue to be. Related: Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

On the demand side, easing of lockdowns would certainly help oil demand, but the same government action could lead to higher infections, which could once again lead to more stringent lockdown measures. Last weekend, this fear became reality with 34 new cases popping up in South Korea (highest since April 9) and 17 new cases in the brightest demand spot of China (highest since April 28). Malaysia and Kuwait extended lockdowns. The battle between oil and COVID-19 will continue to a large extent for months to come, until a vaccine or cure is identified. And Dr. Fauci’s warning to the United States Congress of 'real risk' of outbreak if states reopen too soon isn’t great news for oil markets.

Nevertheless, cautious optimism is being reflected in the markets with lower differentials between future and physical prices, and contraction of the super-contango tumor. However, even a shrunk tumor could easily resurge under the right conditions, and in the oil market this means supply-demand must re-balance.

Longer-term, when the virus will be a page in history, and when demand returns albeit in more of an L-shape (as analysts are predicting), oil supply may struggle to catch up. As amusing as the specter of oil supply tightness sounds right now, the complex has been historically prone to cyclical responses. For one thing, oil wells can’t be switched on like light buttons. the cost of restarting a well can be significant, and financing options for drillers are very limited. Moreover, Rystad Energy sees lowest oil project sanctioning activity since the 1950s at 33% of 2019 levels. Today’s troubled oil markets could be the beginning of a new price cycle. The oil industry must learn that both patience and cooperation are virtues, and that opportunism in response to price spikes may crash prices once again.

By Amad Shaikh for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Slashes 2020 Oil Demand Forecast By 9 Million Bpd
Amad Shaikh

Amad Shaikh

Amad Shaikh has been in the oil business for the last 25 years, in USA and Qatar, working in both technical and commercial functions. He…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

 U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Fall Below 400 For The First Time Since 1940

 A Once-In-A-Lifetime Warnings For Oil Investors

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Warnings For Oil Investors



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com