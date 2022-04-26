EU Steps Up Purchases Of U.S. Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 101.9 +3.32 +3.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 105.3 +2.95 +2.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.978 +0.309 +4.63%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.441 +0.350 +8.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.346 +0.106 +3.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.9 -5.73 -5.32%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 96.89 -5.78 -5.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.346 +0.106 +3.28%

Graph down Marine 1 day 99.62 -5.11 -4.88%
Graph down Murban 1 day 102.0 -5.38 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 98.62 -7.13 -6.74%
Graph down Basra Light 147 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 100.2 -7.62 -7.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 99.78 -6.89 -6.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.69 -6.90 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.9 -5.73 -5.32%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 84.75 -3.55 -4.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 84.44 -3.53 -4.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 100.7 -3.53 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 98.94 -3.53 -3.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 96.84 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 93.99 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 93.99 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 96.09 -3.53 -3.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 99.64 -3.53 -3.42%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 94.29 -3.53 -3.61%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 101.9 -3.76 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 110.3 -1.87 -1.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 92.49 -3.53 -3.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 96.44 -3.53 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 95.00 -3.50 -3.55%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 88.75 -3.50 -3.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 107.0 -4.03 -3.63%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

EU Steps Up Purchases Of U.S. Oil

By Irina Slav - Apr 26, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • EU crude oil imports from the U.S. are ramping up as the EU mulls an import ban on Russian crude.
  • Bloomberg: since the start of the year, four supertankers have traveled between the U.S. and Europe, compared with just one a year ago.
  • U.S. crude oil and product exports hit an all-time high earlier this month.
A cargo of 2 million barrels of U.S. crude oil arrived this month in Spain. It is, according to Bloomberg, the biggest U.S. oil cargo to arrive in Europe since at least 2016. But it may be only the beginning.

Bloomberg reported on the arrival of the supertanker this week, noting that normally, European buyers get their U.S. oil on smaller vessels. Yet this may be about to change as the EU, which covers most of Europe, increasingly shuns Russian oil and looks for alternatives.

Like LNG, U.S. oil makes the most sense from a political perspective: the U.S. and the EU have demonstrated a close partnership in their sanction action against Moscow, and the U.S. has signaled it would help the EU weather the boomerang effects of these sanctions.

Citing vessel-tracking data, Bloomberg reported that since the start of the year, four supertankers have traveled between the U.S. and Europe, compared with just one a year ago. The vessel that arrived in Spain this month, however, is the first to do so since the U.S. lifted its ban on oil exports seven years ago.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and the EU are privately discussing how the EU could approach its reduction of Russian oil imports, according to another Bloomberg report. In the event of such reduction through an oil embargo, which is being discussed in Europe right now, oil prices are going to rise further, and neither the U.S. nor the EU want higher prices.

This has made the issue sticky for the partners, with little chance of a quick or easy resolution of the problem. Yet, the U.S. will also be among those benefiting from an EU oil embargo by raising its oil exports to the EU.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil and product exports hit an all-time high earlier this month, reaching 10.6 million bpd as buyers seek alternatives to Russian oil and derivatives.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Booming Despite Net-Zero Ambitions
