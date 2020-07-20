EIA: Oil Demand To Hit Pre-COVID Levels In 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 40.75 +0.16 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.24 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.648 -0.070 -4.07%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 41.49 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
Graph up Urals 4 days 42.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.58 -0.51 -1.34%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.648 -0.070 -4.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 42.80 -0.65 -1.50%
Graph down Murban 4 days 43.40 -0.48 -1.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 42.91 -0.57 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 46.39 -0.48 -1.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.29 -0.36 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.26 -0.56 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.18 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 34.15 -0.18 -0.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.75 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.15 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.50 -0.18 -0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 37.75 -0.18 -0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.60 -0.18 -0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.89 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.54 -0.16 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.49 -0.35 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 17 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 37 mins COVID is real now
  • 1 hour The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 2 mins A story of a cured Trump cultist
  • 3 hours The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 3 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 1 day In a Nutshell...
  • 3 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 6 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 11 mins Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 2 days Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Minister: No One Wants To Deal With Tehran Due To U.S. Sanctions

Saudi Arabia: OPEC+ To Ease Record Cuts From August

Saudi Arabia: OPEC+ To Ease Record Cuts From August

The OPEC+ group is easing…

Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Data

Crude oil prices rose higher…

Can OPEC+ Still Justify Its Deep Output Cuts?

Can OPEC+ Still Justify Its Deep Output Cuts?

OPEC and its partners are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA: Oil Demand To Hit Pre-COVID Levels In 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 20, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. demand for petroleum and liquid fuels is expected to remain below the 2019 average from before the COVID-crisis until August 2021, despite the uptick in consumption in recent weeks, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.  

Total demand for motor gasoline, distillate fuel oil, and jet fuel crashed in March and April due to the stay-at-home orders and reduced travel as states were trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Demand has increased since the lows in April, and will continue to rise in the second half of this year as economic activity picks up. Yet, total demand levels will continue to trail the pre-crisis levels until August next year, the EIA has estimated.

In April, U.S. consumption of liquid fuels reached its all-time monthly low since the early 1980s at an average of 14.7 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the administration.  

The oil demand crash in April, when most of America was under stay-at-home orders, resulted in the biggest monthly inventory jump in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories in data going back to 1920, the EIA said earlier this month. 

In terms of volumes, nearly half of the plunge in fuel consumption in 2020 has come from low gasoline use. This year, gasoline demand is expected to average 8.3 million bpd, down by 1.0 million bpd – or 10 percent – from 2019. Next year, with rising employment, gasoline consumption is set to increase to 9.1 million bpd, or to be some 2 percent less than its 2019 average.

All liquid fuels consumption in the United States this year is set to average 18.3 million bpd in 2020, down by 2.1 million bpd from 2019, according to EIA’s July Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

Next year, U.S. liquid fuels consumption will average 19.9 million bpd, still below the 2019 average of 20.5 million bpd, according to the EIA.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Aims To Finance Petrochemical Boom Through Stock Market

Next Post

U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech
Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?
Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC

Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC
Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas
Tesla’s Million-Mile Battery Will Fuel A New Green Energy Boom

Tesla’s Million-Mile Battery Will Fuel A New Green Energy Boom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com