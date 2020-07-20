U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 40.75 +0.16 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.22 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.647 -0.071 -4.13%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 41.49 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
Graph up Urals 4 days 42.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.58 -0.51 -1.34%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.647 -0.071 -4.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 42.80 -0.65 -1.50%
Graph down Murban 4 days 43.40 -0.48 -1.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 42.91 -0.57 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 46.39 -0.48 -1.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.29 -0.36 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.17 -0.69 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.26 -0.56 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 43.80 -0.32 -0.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.18 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 34.15 -0.18 -0.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.75 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.15 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.50 -0.18 -0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 37.75 -0.18 -0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.60 -0.18 -0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.50 -0.18 -0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.49 -0.51 -1.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.89 -0.46 -1.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.54 -0.16 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.49 -0.16 -0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.00 -0.25 -0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.49 -0.35 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 17 hours The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 42 mins COVID is real now
  • 1 hour The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 7 mins A story of a cured Trump cultist
  • 3 hours The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 3 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 1 day In a Nutshell...
  • 3 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 6 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 16 mins Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 2 days Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Minister: No One Wants To Deal With Tehran Due To U.S. Sanctions

Houthi Rebels Target ‘Giant Oil Facility’ In Saudi Arabia

Houthi Rebels Target ‘Giant Oil Facility’ In Saudi Arabia

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in…

Will Oil Ever Recover To Pre-COVID Levels?

Will Oil Ever Recover To Pre-COVID Levels?

The structural changes that the…

Saudi Arabia Has No Plans To Increase Oil Exports Just Yet

Saudi Arabia Has No Plans To Increase Oil Exports Just Yet

Saudi Arabia is set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 20, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The low oil prices and drastically reduced fracking activity in North America claimed another victim as oilfield services provider BJ Services filed on Monday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.  

Texas-based BJ Services, a provider of hydraulic fracturing and cementing services, operates in every major basin in the U.S. and Canada, but it is feeling the sting from the uncertainty on the commodity markets and the significantly reduced demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite maintaining a leading market position and strong client support, the severe downturn in activity and subsequent lack of liquidity resulted in an unmanageable capital structure. After exhausting every possible alternative to address these issues and improve our liquidity, we have made the very difficult decision to proceed with a Chapter 11 process,” Warren Zemlak, President and CEO of BJ Services, said in a statement.

As part of the Chapter 11 process, BJ Services plans to sell its assets, and is in active discussions with bidders regarding both its cementing business and portions of its fracturing business.

BJ Services is the latest company in the U.S. oil patch to have sought bankruptcy protection after oil prices and oil demand crashed in March due to the pandemic and the brief spat between Saudi Arabia and Russia which resulted in the Saudis flooding the market with oil in April, when global demand was at its weakest.

California Resources, the largest oil driller in the state, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week. Related: China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning

Analysts and legal professionals expect more energy bankruptcies in the U.S. shale patch in the coming months even as WTI Crude prices more than doubled to $40 a barrel from the average in April.  

In the last week of June alone, several companies filed for Chapter 11 protection, including fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy, the biggest victim of the price crash so far and the most prominent example of the U.S. shale industry’s modus operandi of the past few years—borrow to drill.

“It is reasonable to expect that a substantial number of producers will continue to seek protection from creditors in bankruptcy even if oil prices recover over the next few months. In the second quarter of 2020, 18 producers filed bankruptcy compared to only five who filed in the first quarter,” law firm Haynes Boone said at the end of June.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EIA: Oil Demand To Hit Pre-COVID Levels In 2021

Next Post

Mexico's Pemex Scrambles To Save Itself From Oil Price Crash
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech
Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?
Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC

Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC
Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas

Why The Hydrogen Boom Is Good News For Natural Gas
Tesla’s Million-Mile Battery Will Fuel A New Green Energy Boom

Tesla’s Million-Mile Battery Will Fuel A New Green Energy Boom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com