Demand Crash Led To Biggest Monthly Surge in US Oil Inventories Since 1920

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.65 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 42.35 -0.94 -2.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Mars US 25 mins 40.72 -1.28 -3.05%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 43.15 -0.39 -0.90%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 43.35 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 -0.35 -0.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 37.45 -0.09 -0.24%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.002 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.28 +0.59 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.70 +0.53 +1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.61 -0.46 -1.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.71 +0.26 +0.56%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.57 -0.24 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 -0.35 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 -0.35 -0.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.66 -0.17 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.15 -0.39 -0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.68 -0.21 -0.70%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 37.40 +0.28 +0.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 39.90 +0.28 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.30 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 40.90 +0.28 +0.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 35.90 +0.28 +0.79%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 35.90 +0.28 +0.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 36.40 +0.28 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.90 +0.28 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 35.90 +0.28 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.59 +0.58 +1.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.39 +2.10 +4.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 33.57 -1.28 -3.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 37.52 -1.28 -3.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 37.52 -1.28 -3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.75 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 4 hours Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 17 hours CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 6 mins Sometimes I Think Trump Supporters on This Forum Are Russians
  • 5 hours No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 11 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 2 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 17 hours A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 6 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 day Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 3 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 8 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 3 days Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

Covid-19 Could Boost Fossil Fuels, Slow Renewables In Emerging Economies

Moscow Backs Russia's Fastest Moving Energy Company

Moscow Backs Russia's Fastest Moving Energy Company

The strategic importance of Novatek’s…

Big Oil’s Investment Risk Is Spiking

Big Oil’s Investment Risk Is Spiking

Oil majors have been a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Demand Crash Led To Biggest Monthly Surge in US Oil Inventories Since 1920

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 09, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

The oil demand crash in April, when most of America was under stay-at-home orders, resulted in the biggest monthly inventory jump in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories in data going back to 1920, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

In April, U.S. commercial crude stocks soared by 46.7 million barrels, or by 10 percent, as demand for refined petroleum products slumped to the lowest level in nearly 40 years, according to EIA estimates.  

Refinery utilization rate was at 70 percent in April—the lowest utilization rate in monthly data dating back to 1985.  

Demand for finished petroleum products crashed to 11.7 million barrels per day (bpd) – the lowest level since at least 1981, the EIA said.

U.S. crude oil production averaged 12.1 million bpd in April, down by 669,000 bpd, or 5 percent, from March.

 Demand for oil in the United States continued to be weak after April, too, leading to a record-high level of U.S. commercial crude oil inventories by the middle of June.

The United States held a record-high level of commercial crude oil stocks as of the week to June 19 following the collapse in demand in the lockdown and the slow demand recovery after lockdowns were lifted, the EIA said at the end of last month. At nearly 541 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the week to June 19, the U.S. beat by 5 million barrels its previous record for the highest volume of commercial inventories from late March 2017, EIA data showed.

In the latest reporting week, the EIA said that crude oil inventories in the United States swelled by 5.7 million barrels in the week to July 3, but gasoline inventories drew down. At 539.2 million barrels at the end of last week, U.S. crude oil inventories were about 18 percent above the five-year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories, however, shrunk by a sizable 4.8 million barrels last week, after a weekly build of 1.2 million barrels for the week to June 26, suggesting that demand for gasoline is continuing to recover, although inventories are still above the five-year average.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Record High U.S. Crude Inventories Threaten Oil Rally

Next Post

Fuel Glut Forces Chinese Refiners To Cut Oil Processing Rates

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com