Don’t Underestimate The Resilience Of U.S. Shale

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 28.34 +3.02 +11.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 34.11 +4.17 +13.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 24.14 +2.82 +13.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Urals 2 days 16.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.621 +0.069 +4.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 24.68 +3.09 +14.31%
Graph up Murban 2 days 25.28 +2.88 +12.86%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 21.00 +4.24 +25.30%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 35.40 +3.35 +10.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 22.72 +4.10 +22.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 26.50 +5.21 +24.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 14.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 22.29 +3.02 +15.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 3 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 37 mins Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 32 mins Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 3 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 54 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 6 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 19 hours Pumping Dollar V Pumping Oil Match
  • 14 mins How to Create a Pandemic
  • 17 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 4 hours Iran-Turkey gas pipeline goes kaboom. Bad people blamed.
  • 10 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 11 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil Company announces termination of its activity in Venezuela
  • 16 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market

Breaking News:

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

Alt Text

Canada Braces For Oil Cuts As Storage Nears Limit

The Covid-19 virus and the…

Alt Text

How Low Could U.S. Oil Production Actually Go?

Tanking oil prices and no…

Alt Text

S&P Cuts Oil Nations Ratings

Several oil-producing nations woke up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Don’t Underestimate The Resilience Of U.S. Shale

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 04, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale

One of the biggest oil traders in the world, Mercuria Energy Group, sees U.S. shale as very resilient and refusing to shut production despite low crude prices.

“In the United States, we are buying at levels close to zero but because of various pipeline, bank commitments they continue to sell. They keep on going because they hope when demand is back, they can come back to life. So shale is very resilient,” Mercuria’s chief executive officer Marco Dunand told Reuters in an interview published on Friday.

Last month’s historic oil price collapse forced many U.S. drillers, including the supermajors Exxon and Chevron, to announce significant reductions in projected spending and drilling operations, as no one in the U.S. shale patch can profitably drill a new well at $20 WTI Crude.

Since the oil price crash in early March, 22 U.S. independents have cut expenditure for 2020 by a total of US$20 billion, an average of 35 percent, and three have slashed capex by 50 percent or more, Simon Flowers, Chairman and Chief Analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said on Tuesday. Related: What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

This week, U.S. shale producer Whiting Petroleum Corporation, once one of the top producers in the Bakken, said it had filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming the first major victim of the oil price war and the coronavirus pandemic that sent oil prices to $20.

While oil futures hit an 18-year-low on Monday, the prices of physical barrels from Europe to North America slumped to record discounts to benchmarks and trade in the teens and single digits, with traders scrambling to place physical crude barrels amid an unprecedented demand loss and growing global glut.

Refinery runs around the world are down by 15 million bpd, according to the conservative estimate of Mercuria’s Dunand. Demand is already down by 20 million bpd or even more, the executive told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

China Prepares To Close ‘Oil Deal Of A Lifetime’ In Iraq
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 $1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?

Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com