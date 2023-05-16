Despite Bullish Signs, Traders Shun Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 70.86 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 74.72 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.29 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.376 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.479 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 29 mins 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.479 +0.007 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.61 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.93 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.49 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph down Basra Light 533 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.02 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.34 +0.31 +0.42%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.83 +0.59 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.06 +1.00 +1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.86 +1.07 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 73.26 +1.07 +1.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.51 +1.07 +1.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.66 +1.07 +1.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 65.36 +1.07 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.36 +1.07 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.66 +1.07 +1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 75.61 +1.07 +1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 64.96 +1.07 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.04 -1.16 -1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.64 +1.07 +1.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Crude Shows Surprise Build But Product Inventories Slip Further

Traders Dump Oil As Concerns About The Economy Persist

Traders Dump Oil As Concerns About The Economy Persist

Ongoing banking fears, and concerns…

3 Reasons Why Oil & Gas Is Goldman Sachs’ Favorite Sector

3 Reasons Why Oil & Gas Is Goldman Sachs’ Favorite Sector

Goldman Sachs has advised investors…

U.S. Oil Production On Track To Hit A Record High This Year

U.S. Oil Production On Track To Hit A Record High This Year

With a third of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Despite Bullish Signs, Traders Shun Oil

By Irina Slav - May 16, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Oil reversed a four-week losing streak pushed higher by production shut-ins in Canada.
  • Traders remain cautious to take a bullish position in oil and products.
  • Morningstar Energy Strategist Stephen Ellis: "We have near-term surpluses for the first half of 2023, but we expect Chinese demand to come back up and pinch demand a bit,".
Join Our Community

Earlier this week, oil reversed a four-week losing streak pushed higher by production shut-ins in Canada and analyst expectations that the tightness of supply is about to manifest itself during peak demand season.

Yet traders have been selling oil and fuels these past weeks, and they might need more time to stop. Since April 18, hedge funds and similar entities have sold the equivalent of 249 million barrels of crude, Reuters' market analyst John Kemp reported in his column this week. The amount represents half of their previous positions in oil.

It's hard not to see the reason for the selloff: there has been so much being reported about a looming recession in the United States. Even if things don't get as bad as a full-blown recession, inflation remains a substantial problem with a potential negative impact on prices.

Yet, as Kemp notes, prices have now dropped below their long-term average for this time of the year. This would normally suggest it's time for a correction and position traders at the ready-steady-go line. Yet it hasn't. Few seem to believe oil is going to start climbing again in the coming weeks.

Analysts expect it though a bit further out, in the second half of the year. Dutch ING commodity analysts, for example, recently forecasted a much tighter oil supply situation in the second half of the year driven by growing demand from non-OECD countries and a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. production.

Morningstar energy strategist Stephen Ellis said recently that the time may have come to buy the dip. "We have near-term surpluses for the first half of 2023, but we expect Chinese demand to come back up and pinch demand a bit," Ellis said.

Goldman Sachs' Jeffrey Currie is of a similar opinion. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Saudi Arabia this weekend, Currie also noted demand pick-up from China but also mentioned spare production capacity. According to him, this could dwindle by next year enough to send oil prices back into three-digit territory. Related: Saudi Aramco Considers Another Stock Offering In Riyadh

Of course, Currie also said that sanctions would reduce Russian oil exports, and this has not really started to happen yet, contrary to most predictions, so there is always a bit of uncertainty remaining. In this case, it is quite a lot of uncertainty because of the size of Russia's exports.

Based on the current sentiment in oil trading circles and the cautious approach they are displaying, one could suggest that the market would need something even bigger than the more than 300,000 bpd in shut-in Canadian output to rekindle interest in oil buying.

Perhaps a flare-up in regional tensions as Iran seizes a third foreign tanker and the U.S. ramps up its military presence in the Persian Gulf could do the job. It hasn't yet, possibly because the third tanker was actually Iranian, and Iran said it was reclaiming it after a foreign seizure, but it might yet do the trick.

OPEC+, meanwhile, remains one of the main factors to consider... and it doesn't seem to be planning more output cuts. On the face of it, that could seem bearish if one assumes the only point of the latest cuts was to push prices higher. But reservations about further cuts might point in another direction. It might mean that as peak season begins, OPEC+ would expect the rise in demand to do the job for prices.

That rise might never materialize, however, as Cit's Ed Morse recently noted in comments about the immediate future of oil prices. What's some more uncertainty when it comes to oil, after all?

"We foresee neither a turning point in demand growth to the upside nor to inadequate supply from non-OPEC. If anything, the chances are that demand will continue to underperform expectations through the year just as demand has disappointed globally year-to-date," Morse said, as quoted by Livewire Markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems traders think so, too, at least for the time being.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Cut Failed To Lift Oil Prices, But The Year Isn’t Over Yet
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West
Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report

Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report
Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative
America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward
U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com