Demand For Oil Tankers Plunges As OPEC+ Restricts Exports

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 29 mins 42.62 -0.31 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 45.08 -0.29 -0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.432 +0.006 +0.25%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 44.28 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 44.55 +0.85 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.74 +0.16 +0.39%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.432 +0.006 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 43.84 -0.64 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 44.08 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 44.56 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 47.60 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 44.30 -0.31 -0.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 45.39 -0.30 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.49 +0.55 +1.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 30.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 33.37 -0.05 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 42.12 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 43.52 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 39.57 -0.05 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 38.12 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 39.42 -0.05 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 37.67 -0.05 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.39 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.33 +0.71 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 36.88 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 41 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 2 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 21 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 1 day Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 7 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 1 day Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 2 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 11 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 1 day The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 1 day The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 23 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 days Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.

Breaking News:

Russia Complies 100% With OPEC+ Production Cut Quota

U.S. Oil Drillers Look To Restart Shut-In Production This Year

U.S. Oil Drillers Look To Restart Shut-In Production This Year

Most US onshore operators will…

Is It Time To Buy Canadian Oil Stocks?

Is It Time To Buy Canadian Oil Stocks?

Canadian oil has had a…

Russia Looks To Lure Shell Into New Arctic Oil Project

Russia Looks To Lure Shell Into New Arctic Oil Project

Gazprom and Gazprom Neft are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Demand For Oil Tankers Plunges As OPEC+ Restricts Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 19, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Ton-mile demand, a proxy for demand for oil tankers, has slumped in the summer as OPEC’s oil production dropped to a three-decade low and exports were drastically cut as part of the OPEC+ deal, according to a Lloyd’s List Intelligence analysis.

Ton-mile demand – measuring the crude oil volumes carried by distance traveled – dropped by 18.6 percent year over year in July. The plunge in crude tanker demand in July was the steepest fall since the coronavirus started to impact global oil markets, Michelle Wiese Bockmann writes in the analysis. The drop was mostly due to the plunge in demand for tankers in the Middle East, whose key producers and members of OPEC are cutting production and exports in response to the crash in global oil demand.

Early data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence suggests that demand for tankers will be equally depressed in August.

The ton-mile demand data also suggests that in June and July, non-OPEC exporters gained market share in terms of tanker demand at the expense of OPEC, according to Lloyd’s List.

For August, demand for tankers in Saudi Arabia at least is not expected to jump, although OPEC+ began easing the record collective cut by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on August 1.

Saudi Arabia has said it would not be rushing into ramping up crude oil exports this month, as the increased production will go to domestic power generation, for which Saudi Arabia burns more oil during the summer months.

In the brief Saudi-Russian price war in March and early April, supertanker owners were the winners, as the spat coincided with the start of the lockdowns in major economies and increased the global oil glut. Shipping companies had a field day with Saudi Aramco booking tankers en masse to flood the market with oil, while traders scrambled to charter tankers for floating storage to sell at higher prices later.

According to Teekay Tankers, crude tanker spot rates are likely to be weaker in the second half of 2020, as more vessels will be returning to the trading fleet from floating storage.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rebound On EIA Inventory Report

Next Post

Is This The End Of China's Oil Buying Spree?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.
Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend

Bezos And Blackrock Are Pouring Billions Into This $30.7 Trillion Trend
Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021

Bank Of America: Brent Will Recover To $60 In H1 2021
Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com