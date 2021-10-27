Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.23 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 mins 84.58 -1.82 -2.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 6.202 +0.320 +5.44%
Graph down Heating Oil 14 mins 2.509 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.445 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 79.06 -2.24 -2.76%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.445 -0.005 -0.21%

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.77 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.61 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.01 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.43 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.48 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.71 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.00 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 68.90 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.65 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.05 +0.89 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 79.40 +0.89 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.90 +0.89 +1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 78.65 +0.89 +1.14%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 79.00 -2.00 -2.47%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 72.75 -2.00 -2.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 76.61 -1.99 -2.53%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.56 -1.99 -2.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.56 -1.99 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 79.00 -2.00 -2.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 hour US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 17 mins Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Crude Build Puts The Brakes On The Oil Price Rally

By Irina Slav - Oct 27, 2021, 9:36 AM CDT

  • Crude oil prices retreated today after the Energy Information Administration reported a build in U.S. crude inventories

  • Gasoline and distillate stocks saw a small decline

  • Crude oil imports came in slightly higher this week

Crude oil prices retreated today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 4.3 million barrels for the week to October 22.

This compared with a modest draw of 400,000 barrels for the previous week and analyst expectations for a build of 1.65 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks were down by 2 million barrels, the EIA also said, with production slightly up on the previous week.

This compared with an inventory draw of 5.4 million barrels for the previous week, with production averaging 10.1 million bpd.

In middle distillates, the agency estimated an inventory decline of 400,000 barrels for the week to October 22. Production of middle distillates averaged 4.6 million bpd.

This compared with a middle distillate inventory decline of 3.9 million barrels a week earlier, and production of 4.4 million bpd.

Refinery inputs averaged 15 million bpd last week, the EIA also said, an increase of 58,000 bpd on a week earlier.

Imports of crude averaged 6.3 million bpd, compared with 5.8 million bpd a week earlier.

Oil prices hit a seven-year high on Tuesday, driven up by continued robust demand in the United States and the tight global supply situation, which OPEC+ has signaled it will not alleviate for now with additional supply. The situation is expected to remain tense.

"The energy crunch is still nowhere close to subsiding, so we expect prevailing strength in oil prices in November and December as supply lags demand and as OPEC+ stays on the sidelines," Reuters quoted Louise Dickson from Rystad Energy as saying earlier this week.

One other analyst from OANDA said it was possible that Brent crude would reach $90 per barrel by the end of the year. Earlier, Goldman Sachs, which had forecast Brent at $90, said the benchmark could even top that by the end of the year.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $85.56 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $83.87 per barrel, both down slightly from the end of trading on Tuesday.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

