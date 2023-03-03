Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Coal May Be Dying, But America Still Needs Oil And Gas

By Michael Kern - Mar 03, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • The US is facing two energy transitions: closing coal plants and increasing oil and gas drilling.
  • The Biden administration is trying to transition to clean energy through the Inflation Reduction Act, but faces challenges in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and balancing reliable electricity with reduced carbon emissions.
  • Achieving a successful transition towards clean energy will require collaboration between governments, businesses, and individuals across all sectors of society.
Join Our Community

As the world's largest economy, America faces unique challenges transitioning to clean energy. While utilities are rapidly closing coal plants, American oil and gas drillers are on track to set new pumping records, driven by high demand at home and abroad. 

This highlights the imbalance of the transition, with electric cars and heat pumps replacing gas cars and furnaces but also driving up electricity demand on America's grid. Unfortunately, zero-carbon sources cannot yet provide vast amounts of energy.

According to Arne Olsen, a senior Energy and Environmental Economics Inc. partner, "the energy transition is going to occur at different paces in different sectors." 

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that coal will account for 17% of American power generation this year, compared to 24% for renewables and 37% for natural gas.

According to EIA, American coal consumption is expected to hit a low of 434 million tons in 2023. This would have been virtually unfathomable just 15 years ago. 

The Biden administration is attempting to accelerate the transition towards clean energy in the United States with the Inflation Reduction Act, which injects massive cash into clean energy technology. However, this transition is uneven and presents significant challenges for policymakers. 

The transition towards renewable energy has been relatively smooth for some sectors, such as wind and solar power generation. But other sectors have struggled to adopt new technologies quickly enough.

One major challenge facing the Biden administration is reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, which accounts for 27% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. 

While electric cars are becoming more popular, they still represent only a small fraction of total vehicle sales in the United States. Additionally, many Americans continue to rely on gasoline-powered vehicles due to a lack of charging infrastructure and affordability concerns.

Another challenge is balancing the need for reliable electricity to reduce carbon emissions. 

Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power are intermittent and can't always provide reliable power when needed most. Natural gas will continue to play an important role in providing reliable electricity until better energy storage solutions become available.

Despite these challenges, there are reasons for optimism about America's transition towards clean energy. Renewable energy costs continue to fall rapidly, making it increasingly competitive with fossil fuels. Additionally, many states have set ambitious targets for transitioning towards renewable energy, which could help drive innovation and investment in the sector.

Ultimately, achieving a successful transition towards clean energy will require collaboration between governments, businesses, and individuals across all sectors of society. 

While progress has been made in some areas over the past decade or so, much work remains to be done if America is going to meet its ambitious climate goals and help lead the world toward a more sustainable future.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

