The Inflation Reduction Act Is Accelerating The Energy Transition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.38 +0.70 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.40 +0.74 +0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.17 -0.87 -1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.168 -5.90%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.594 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.08 -1.08 -1.38%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.594 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 3 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 426 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.10 -0.85 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.47 -0.33 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.76 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.16 +0.86 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.41 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 78.56 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.56 +0.86 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.51 +0.86 +1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.86 +0.86 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.42 +0.36 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 13 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

Asia Set For Rapid Renewable Energy Expansion In 2023

Asia Set For Rapid Renewable Energy Expansion In 2023

Easing Covid-19 restrictions, a renewed…

Goldman Sachs: Europe Risks Clean Energy Investment Exodus

Goldman Sachs: Europe Risks Clean Energy Investment Exodus

Europe risks an exodus of…

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The Road To Decarbonization: Ammonia-Powered Trucks Take the Lead

The world's first ammonia-powered semi…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Inflation Reduction Act Is Accelerating The Energy Transition

By Irina Slav - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00 AM CST
  • Rising fossil fuel costs are helping give renewables an edge over hydrocarbons.
  • Both wind and solar depend on mined commodities, and the mining process involves the consumption of huge amounts of diesel. 
  • The Inflation Reduction Act has helped accelerate the energy transition by taking some of the sting out of commodity inflation.
Join Our Community

Commodity price inflation will help accelerate the shift from fossil fuels to alternative sources of energy, a senior Blackstone executive has told Bloomberg.

According to Rob Horn, the asset manager’s global head of sustainable resources, higher commodity prices are making renewables more competitive.

 “Zero marginal cost renewables gets an edge over hydrocarbons in these commodity prices,” Horn said during a Bloomberg event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wind and solar may not have marginal costs, but they do have other costs that are affected by inflation in the commodity market, including fossil fuel inflation.

For one thing, both wind and solar depend on mined commodities, and the mining process involves the consumption of huge amounts of diesel. Then there is an issue with the availability of the metals and minerals needed for the continued fast buildout of wind and solar, and this is driving costs further up.

ADVERTISEMENT

BloombergNEF reported in the middle of last year that the cost of wind and solar had gone up by between 4 percent and 14 percent from a year earlier amid broader inflation that had pushed up the price of commodities, labor, fuel, and freight.

Later in the year, Inside Climate News reported that what was expected to be a temporary price blip—higher wind and solar costs—was turning into a trend. Luckily, the author of the story noted, the Biden administration had come to the rescue with its Inflation Reduction Act that would take care of these costs.

For all the good the IRA would do by pouring billions in subsidies into the industry, it will do nothing about diesel prices, which, according to Reuters’ market analyst John Kemp, are not going down anytime soon.

Until such time as the mining and processing of metals and minerals used in wind and solar installations become independent of fossil fuels, inflation in the latter would inevitably lead to inflation in wind turbines and solar panels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Clean Energy Investment Hit $1.1 Trillion In 2022

Next Post

Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West
Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby

Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com