Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.38 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.20 -0.04 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.722 +0.003 +0.11%
Mars US 21 hours 64.76 -0.88 -1.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.15 +0.12 +0.18%
Urals 15 hours 64.65 -1.05 -1.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.47 -0.09 -0.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.722 +0.003 +0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.38 +0.35 +0.52%
Murban 2 days 68.65 +0.36 +0.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.80 -0.08 -0.13%
Basra Light 2 days 69.55 -0.15 -0.22%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Girassol 2 days 68.05 +0.29 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.15 +0.12 +0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.84 +0.08 +0.16%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 49.11 -0.48 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 56.16 -0.53 -0.93%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 60.06 -0.53 -0.87%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 53.66 -0.03 -0.06%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.41 -0.53 -1.02%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.41 -0.53 -1.02%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 54.41 -0.53 -0.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 57.46 -0.53 -0.91%
Central Alberta 22 hours 52.71 -0.53 -1.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 15 hours 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.65 +0.50 +0.73%
West Texas Sour 15 hours 53.25 -0.11 -0.21%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 57.20 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 57.20 -0.11 -0.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.81 -0.53 -0.74%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 7 minutes U.S. Oil Buyers Turn to Shell and BP to Replace Venezuelan Crude
  • 12 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 7 hours Turkish Lira Tumbles 5 Percent, Central Bank Acts On Swap Limits
  • 10 hours Aramco Announces Sabic Deal
  • 6 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 9 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 7 hours Contaminated Oil
  • 3 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 12 hours U.S. Oil Cuts Spending, Shelves Projects
  • 5 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 18 hours Public Companies that attended OPEC "THREAT DINNER" at CERRAWEEK must disclose any risks in their SEC Financial filings.
  • 13 hours China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 6 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 6 hours The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 6 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green

Breaking News:

Canadian Indigenous Groups Look To Buy Into Controversial Pipeline

Alt Text

How Big Oil Could Become Big Electricity

Big oil has big plans…

Alt Text

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The merger of Saudi Aramco…

Alt Text

Flurry Of Bearish News Sends Oil Lower

Renewed demand concerns are spooking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 28, 2019, 11:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump

President Donald Trump called OPEC out on Twitter once again on Thursday, pressing the oil “monopoly” to stop driving prices higher.

The US President’s latest tweet, while calling on the cartel to “increase the flow of Oil”, used a rather friendly tone, which is different from previous tweets on the same subject that go further back than his presidency.

Today’s message to OPEC cited the world’s fragile markets and the high price of oil.

In the past, the tone has been far more critical, citing higher gas prices instead of higher oil prices, chastising the cartel for “doing little to help” and claiming that the group is responsible for driving prices higher. President Trump’s April 2018 tweet on the subject said that oil prices were “artificially Very High!” and that it would “not be accepted.”

His July 2018 tweet pointed out that the United States defends some of these OPEC members.

In December, the evening before OPEC was set to meet to discuss production cuts, the President sent oil prices down as he informed OPEC in a tweet that the “World does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!”

Today’s tweet sent oil prices downward as well, with WTI trading down $0.46 (-0.77%), and Brent down $0.52 (-0.77%) at 11:25am EST.

Related: Venezuela’s Oil Production In Jeopardy After New Blackout

Just yesterday, a Twitter executive informed the Washington Post that the company was mulling over the possibility that it may soon label tweets from politicians—even the president’s—when they violate Twitter rules. The label would likely be some type of comment designed to provide “context” to alert Twitter users that a post is a violation of its rules while leaving the posts up as it is still considered newsworthy.

The organization said that it would still pull down some tweets that violate rules, even ones that it considers newsworthy, when it rises to a particular level, for example, a tweet that threatens violence.

It is unclear how such a label will be assigned, what the label will read, and who will make that determination.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Washington’s Secret Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia

Next Post

Can Energy Bring Peace To The Levant Basin?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Tripp Mills on March 28 2019 said:
    I'm so surprised to hear this lmao! I would ask this - how many companies here in the U.S. are in financial ruins - I don't see any favors being done....other than draining shareholders by over hiring! I donated to him right after election and I will NEVER vote for him in 2020 -

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

 A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

 What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

 Oil Is Set To Rise, But The Rally May Not Last

Oil Is Set To Rise, But The Rally May Not Last

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com