China’s Oil Buying Spree Is Coming To An End

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 6 hours 39.55 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 41.72 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.841 +0.007 +0.38%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 39.80 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.49 -1.49 -3.47%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 42.95 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.51 -2.08 -4.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.51 -2.08 -4.88%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.06 +0.52 +1.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.26 -1.71 -4.39%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.841 +0.007 +0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 41.10 -0.45 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 41.52 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 39.74 +0.60 +1.53%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 43.68 +0.45 +1.04%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 40.70 +0.61 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 41.06 +0.52 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 41.06 +0.52 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.67 +0.67 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.49 -1.49 -3.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 27.70 +0.17 +0.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 31.29 -1.78 -5.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 38.54 -1.78 -4.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 39.94 -1.78 -4.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 36.29 -1.78 -4.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 35.24 -1.78 -4.81%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 35.24 -1.78 -4.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 36.04 -1.78 -4.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 38.04 -1.53 -3.87%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 35.19 -1.78 -4.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.51 -2.08 -4.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 36.25 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 30.00 +0.25 +0.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.82 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 33.55 +0.29 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.50 +0.29 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.50 +0.29 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 36.25 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -1.75 -5.60%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.05 -1.80 -3.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 7 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 15 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 21 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 19 hours Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 22 hours .
  • 3 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 hours Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 8 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 2 days The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 7 hours .
  • 3 days Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 4 days Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie

Breaking News:

Oil Holds Gains As Large Gasoline Draw Offsets Crude Build

Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices continued to rally…

U.S. Shale Production Continues To Decline

U.S. Shale Production Continues To Decline

Crude oil production in the…

Libya’s Oil Production Set To Rise To 260,000 Bpd Next Week

Libya’s Oil Production Set To Rise To 260,000 Bpd Next Week

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC)…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Oil Buying Spree Is Coming To An End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 22, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

In a fresh sign that China is slowing down its crude oil buying spree, Beijing appears to have reduced stockpiling for a second consecutive month in August, suggesting that China's record-breaking oil imports and the support they gave to the fragile oil market may be over.

According to estimates from Reuters columnist Clyde Russell, based on official data for oil imports plus domestic production, less refinery processing rates, China likely stashed 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in its strategic petroleum reserve or commercial storage in August.

In July, China was estimated to have likely sent 1.92 million bpd into its reserves. This was much lower than the estimated reserve fill in June of 2.77 million bpd, but close to the average for the January-July period reserve stockpiling of 1.95 million bpd, Russell estimated last month.

China imported record volumes of crude oil in May and June, as the oil-hungry nation attempted to benefit from the low oil prices in April. The bargain-hunting for dirt cheap oil resulted in queues at Chinese ports with tankers waiting for weeks to discharge crude that has likely been loaded three to four months ago.

Going forward, there is always the big unknown with China’s commercial and strategic reserves. Since China does not report inventories, analysts are only guessing how much crude oil China is stashing away in its strategic and commercial reserves and how full they are.

Early tanker-tracking estimates for September suggest that China’s crude oil imports may be significantly lower this month. China’s imports of crude oil have been trending much lower in September than in the past four months, while the rest of Asia is also significantly slowing imports this month with demand still under pressure, IHS Markit said last week.

“Activity so far in September suggests that the world’s biggest importer of crude oil has been absorbing much less than a month ago,” said Fotios Katsoulas, Liquid Bulk Principal Analyst, Maritime & Trade, at IHS Markit.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Libya’s Oil Production Set To Rise To 260,000 Bpd Next Week
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand
Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble

Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble
Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com