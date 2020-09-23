Gazprom Neft Sees Full Oil Demand Recovery By The End Of 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.55 -0.38 -0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 57 mins 41.77 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 2.195 +0.070 +3.29%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 40.53 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 40.80 -2.15 -5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.44 +0.18 +0.48%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 2.195 +0.070 +3.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.47 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 41.53 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 39.96 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 43.65 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 41.23 +0.53 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 42.23 +0.56 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 27.70 +0.17 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.55 +0.26 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.80 +0.26 +0.67%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.20 +0.26 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.55 +0.26 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.30 +0.26 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.30 +0.26 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.45 +0.26 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.25 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 41.82 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.88 +0.33 +0.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +0.25 +0.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.34 +0.29 +0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 55 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 14 mins Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 8 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 21 mins Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 2 days Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 2 days .
  • 1 day Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 1 day Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 3 days The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 1 day .

Breaking News:

EIA Sees Global Oil Market Balancing By End-2021

U.S. Shale Production Continues To Decline

U.S. Shale Production Continues To Decline

Crude oil production in the…

World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year

World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year

Vitol Group, the world’s largest…

A Wave Of Consolidations Hit Canada’s Oil Patch

A Wave Of Consolidations Hit Canada’s Oil Patch

A wave of consolidation has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gazprom Neft Sees Full Oil Demand Recovery By The End Of 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 23, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Russia’s oil producer Gazprom Neft believes that global oil demand will return to its pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2021, chief executive Alexander Dyukov said at an energy forum in Russia on Wednesday.

“Many countries are either expecting or facing a second wave, but we believe that very harsh quarantine measures, like the ones earlier this year especially in Europe, will not be re-imposed,” Dyukov said, as quoted by Russian news agency TASS.  

“We hope oil consumption will return to the pre-crisis levels in the second half of next year,” the CEO of Gazprom Neft said. 

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak is slightly more optimistic than Dyukov, as Novak said last week that he expects oil demand to recover fully from the effects of the pandemic by the second quarter of 2021.

Global inventories of crude oil declined by 45 million barrels in August after a 34-million-barrel reduction in July, Novak said in a TV interview.

“Reserves accumulated in the second quarter are gradually shrinking, and we see that July and August were the first two months when stocks declined gradually. The reduction roughly amounted to 45 mln barrels in August and 34 [mln barrels] in July,” Novak told Rossiya-24.

Novak said that he expected oil demand to recover fully from the effects of the pandemic by the second quarter of 2021. Even now the oil market is in a supply deficit, amounting to between 1.5 and 2 million bpd, which is helping to reduce inventories, the minister said.

OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA), however, do not believe global oil demand will fully recover from the effect of the pandemic next year.

Last week, the IEA cut its forecast for global oil demand this year, citing an “even more fragile outlook” about the oil market rebalancing and expecting demand to fall by 8.4 million bpd from 2019. OPEC also downgraded its global oil demand forecast for the second time in a row. OPEC now sees oil demand dropping by 9.5 million bpd this year compared to 2019, as risks with the pandemic and economic activity remain skewed to the downside. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Oil Buying Spree Is Coming To An End

Next Post

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand
Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets
Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End

Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com