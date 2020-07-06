China’s June Crude Oil Imports Hit Record High

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.55 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 42.98 -0.12 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.020 +1.09%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.63 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 42.60 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 43.69 +0.36 +0.83%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.020 +1.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 43.48 +0.68 +1.59%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 43.86 +0.74 +1.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 42.88 +0.53 +1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 46.17 -0.16 -0.35%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 43.00 +0.32 +0.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 43.69 +0.36 +0.83%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 43.69 +0.36 +0.83%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 44.98 +0.77 +1.74%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 29.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 37.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 39.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 41.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 36.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 37.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 30.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 34.58 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.53 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.53 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 37.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 2 hours Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 1 hour Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 12 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 31 mins Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 1 day Joe Biden to black radio host, " If you don't vote for me you ain't black". That's our Democratic Party nominee ?
  • 2 days Happy 4th of July!
  • 2 days Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 2 days Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 days Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 3 days Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". With 1 out of 5 Democrats admitting it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 4 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!

Breaking News:

Texas Oil Industry Thinks Outside The Box To Get College Grads Onboard

Are Oil Bulls In For A Disappointing July?

Are Oil Bulls In For A Disappointing July?

While the sentiment in oil…

Oil Rallies On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

Oil Rallies On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

Oil prices continued their way…

U.S. Shale Scrambles For Credit With Oil At $40

U.S. Shale Scrambles For Credit With Oil At $40

U.S. oil and gas companies…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s June Crude Oil Imports Hit Record High

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 06, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

China’s crude oil imports in June hit a record high, according to a market analysis by OilX Research, in a sign that China’s thirst for crude oil is not being hampered by the coronavirus.

In June, according to data compiled by OilX, China’s crude oil imports hit a record high of 11.93 million bpd—an increase of 820,000 bpd from May levels, which were also at record levels.

This 11.93 million bpd represents a 2.4 million bpd increase year over year, which is a 25.4% increase.

OilX attributes this increase in June to the restart of its economy, along with favorable crude oil prices and spreads.

So much so has the environment been kind to thirsty importers that China is experiencing a nagging backlog of tankers that are piling up in its ports, with about 40 million barrels waiting in line to be offloaded in the Yellow Sea—up from 1.8 million barrels of oil sitting in stationary vessels in the Yellow Sea in March.

Besides the overall increase, the breakdown of China’s imports by country are shifting, with China importing more oil from Brazil (451,000 bpd more in June) and Angola (309,000 bpd more in June), while importing less oil from Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia has raised its oil prices three months in a row as Middle Eastern benchmarks strengthened and supply continues to tighten at least for the rest of July. Aramco raised its crude oil price to Asia to $1.20 above the Oman/Dubai average.

According to Hellenic Shipping News, China was nearly out of space in early June to hold all the oil that they are getting on the cheap, using as much as 69% of its storage capacity to hold the 33.4 million tons it had accrued at the time.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Demand To Rebound Despite Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Next Post

Apple’s “Holy Grail Of Data” Leaves Oil Traders Disappointed
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025
Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options

Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options
Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.

Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com