China Refined A Record Amount Of Crude Oil In 2021

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.30 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.51 +0.45 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.289 +0.027 +0.63%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.673 +0.039 +1.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.433 +0.014 +0.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.55 +0.96 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.46 +0.74 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.22 +1.65 +2.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.433 +0.014 +0.58%

Graph up Marine 4 days 83.61 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.19 +0.60 +0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.76 +0.94 +1.18%
Graph down Basra Light 49 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.98 +0.75 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 86.55 +0.96 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.55 +0.96 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.31 +0.75 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.46 +0.74 +0.87%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 69.51 +1.67 +2.46%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 68.57 -0.92 -1.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 81.12 -0.52 -0.64%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 82.52 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 79.92 -0.62 -0.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 76.87 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 76.87 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 79.27 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.27 -0.37 -0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 76.87 -0.27 -0.35%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.41 -0.64 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 77.77 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.11 +1.70 +1.99%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

China Refined A Record Amount Of Crude Oil In 2021

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 17, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • Crude oil processing rates in China reached a record last year
  • This year will likely see further increases in the amount of crude Chinese refineries process as two new facilities will come on stream
Crude oil processing rates in China reached a record last year, rising by 4 percent over 2020 to 14.13 million barrels daily, Bloomberg reported, noting that the increase was led by state refiners.

The state-owned majors had to step in and compensate for drops in production in the independent refining industry as Beijing clamped down on the so-called teapots with a tax on dirtier feedstocks.

This year will likely see further increases in the amount of crude Chinese refineries process as two new facilities will come on stream. One of these, property of independent Shengdong Group, will have a capacity of 320,000 barrels daily. The other, a property of PetroChina, will have the capacity to process 400,000 bpd.

Despite the increase in processing rates, imports of crude oil in China fell in 2021. These were 5.4 percent lower than in 2022 when oil was the cheapest in years, and China took the opportunity to stock up. It is notable, however, that the 2021 import decline in oil imports was the first one in two decades.

Total 2021 oil imports in China stood at 512.98 million tons, which came in at about 10.3 million barrels daily. This was down from 542.39 million tons during the previous year when Chinese refiners were gobbling up as much cheap oil as they could.

China has been the biggest oil importer in the world for seven years now, ever since it began allocating import quotas to private refiners in 2015. Since then, the country has accounted for as much as 44 percent of the global oil import growth and has become a major factor for oil price movements. Over the same period, the annual growth in import rates for China has averaged a solid 10 percent.

For this year, independent refiners will be allowed lower import quotas, at least in the first batch for the year. According to data released earlier this month, import quotas for teapots were slashed by 11 percent.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

