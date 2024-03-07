China’s Crude Oil Imports Increased by 5% in January and February

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.16 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.58 +0.45 +0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.848 -0.081 -4.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.578 +0.024 +0.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.48 +1.02 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.48 +1.02 +1.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.68 +0.37 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 125 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.578 +0.024 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.40 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.82 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.55 +1.15 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 829 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.39 +1.12 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.65 +0.99 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.68 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 282 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 63.28 +0.98 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.28 +0.98 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.53 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.33 +0.98 +1.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 72.63 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.63 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 73.63 +0.98 +1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.28 +0.98 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.43 +0.98 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.48 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.61 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.36 +0.98 +1.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.46 +0.98 +1.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.61 +0.98 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.61 +0.98 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.09 -0.59 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Xcel Energy May Have Triggered Wildfires in Texas

Critics Skeptical of Kyrgyzstan Plans To Develop Uranium Reserves

Critics Skeptical of Kyrgyzstan Plans To Develop Uranium Reserves

Kyrgyzstan faces controversy and opposition…

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Despite the relatively large OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Crude Oil Imports Increased by 5% in January and February

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 07, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Chinese crude oil imports jumped by 5.1% in January and February compared to the same two months last year, government data showed on Thursday, as fuel demand rose during the Lunar New Year holiday last month.

China, the world’s largest crude importer, saw oil cargo arrivals rise to a total of 10.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first two months of 2024, compared to about 10.4 million bpd in January-February 2023, according to Reuters’ calculations based on data in tons reported today by the Chinese General Administration of Customs.  

China’s customs office does not report separate data for January and February to avoid distortion due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which typically begins at the end of January or early February. This year, the holiday period fell in the middle of February.

During the holiday period, in which tens of millions of Chinese traveled, China’s demand for gasoline and jet fuel surged, according to Reuters’ estimates.   

As a result, state-owned refiners kept crude throughput rates stable or slightly higher compared to December, but the independent refiners – the so-called teapots – reduced run rates due to lower refining margins, industry sources told Reuters.

Despite possible distortion due to the Lunar New Year holiday period, a large part of the rise in crude imports in January was due to higher demand compared to January 2023, when China was reopening from the COVID lockdowns, and because of lower commodity prices at the time the orders were placed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Oil prices declined in the last quarter of last year after hitting a 2023 high of over $95 per barrel in September.

Considering the time lag of around two months between crude purchases and nominations and the arrival of the crude in China, it could be concluded that Chinese refiners have continued to buy more oil when prices were falling.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Copper Producers to Discuss Output Curbs Amid Low Fees

Next Post

Chinese Copper Producers to Discuss Output Curbs Amid Low Fees

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Is the Push for Electric Vehicles Outpacing Market Readiness?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com