Cheaper Natural Gas Is Coming To Europe

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.41 +0.43 +0.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.44 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.032 +1.20%
Mars US 4 days 63.19 +1.63 +2.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
Urals 16 hours 64.30 +1.23 +1.95%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Mexican Basket 5 days 58.55 +1.16 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.032 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 66.51 -0.29 -0.43%
Murban 16 hours 67.65 -0.36 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.06 +0.83 +1.40%
Basra Light 5 days 68.59 +1.48 +2.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.34 +0.50 +0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Girassol 2 days 67.16 +0.74 +1.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.46 +0.17 +0.40%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.33 +1.57 +3.59%
Canadian Condensate 44 days 53.13 +1.57 +3.04%
Premium Synthetic 44 days 55.98 +1.57 +2.89%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.73 +1.57 +3.13%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.23 +1.57 +3.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.18 +1.57 +2.87%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.83 +1.57 +3.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 16 hours 46.50 +0.75 +1.64%
ANS West Coast 6 days 65.09 +0.82 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 50.04 +0.50 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 52.54 +0.50 +0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 5 days 66.39 +1.18 +1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 9 minutes Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 6 hours is climate change a hoax? $2 Trillion/year worth of programs intended to be handed out by politicians and bureaucrats?
  • 5 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 16 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 9 mins Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 3 hours Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 7 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 4 hours Sanctions or Support: Despite Sanctions, Iran's Oil Exports Rise In Early 2019
  • 15 hours Expected Breakdown: Israel-Central Europe Summit Canceled After Polish Pullout
  • 23 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 22 hours Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 8 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Exports Higher Than Expected In January, February

Alt Text

Venezuelan Oil Exports Plunge On ‘Harsher’ Sanctions

Venezuelan oil production could be…

Alt Text

U.S.-China Trade Deal Could Boost Gasoline Prices

Hopes of a new trade…

Alt Text

China Faces An Uphill Battle For Energy Independence

China has renewed its oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Cheaper Natural Gas Is Coming To Europe

By Irina Slav - Feb 19, 2019, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
LNG vessel

The European Union recently updated its gas pipeline rules in a bid to assuage concerns about its deepening dependence on Russian gas. The move was generally praised by Nord Stream 2 opponents, but guardedly, since the update did not halt the project but will merely slow it. However controversial, the project will be among the factors that will benefit gas consumers in Europe amid stiffer competition from other exporters of natural gas.

Germany, the largest gas market in Europe and biggest buyer of Russian gas as well as the strongest supporter of Nord Stream, said it will build two LNG terminals as part of efforts to diversify its sources of the fuel as it phases out coal and nuclear power plants under pressure from the green lobby. U.S. LNG is a natural candidate for these terminals but not the only one: Russia’s Novatek also exports LNG to Europe, and since its Yamal plant is quite a bit closer to the continent than Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass plant, its prices are more attractive.

This means Russia is playing on the European gas market with two players rather than just one and that would make it more challenging for U.S. LNG to grab a bigger market share. Yet the challenge can be overcome: as U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said earlier this year during a visit to Germany, as more LNG production capacity comes on stream in the United States, prices will fall further, making the commodity competitive with Russian piped gas and Russian LNG.

Some doubt how soon this will happen and one of these is commodity strategist Christopher Louney from RBC Capital. Last month Louney told CNBC "Europe taking U.S. LNG and U.S. LNG challenging Russian pipeline supplies for dominance are two very different things. Europe has already taken U.S.-sourced LNG over the past two years with just a couple of export terminals in operation. With more U.S. export facilities coming online, the number of takers and volume taken can both increase, but there is a long way to go to compete (with Russia) for pre-eminence." It won’t happen overnight, in other words, but U.S. LNG does have a promising future in Europe. Related: Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?

But there is another competitor that will be joining the race soon: the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which will carry natural gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe. TAP is a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor—a key infrastructure project for Europe aimed at diversifying gas supplies away from Russia and bringing natural gas from the Caspian Sea region to European markets. The Southern Gas Corridor consists of several separate energy projects with a total investment of around US$40 billion. The US$28-billion Shah Deniz 2 gas development in Azerbaijan, which BP and its partners started up in July last year, is the starting point of the Southern Gas Corridor.

So, more gas is coming into Europe over the next few years and demand will likely continue growing as it has been for the last four years, according to figures from the Oxford Energy Institute. As is usually the case, more supply will pressure prices and stimulate even stronger demand. This may add a challenge to producers’ efforts to keep their prices low but profitable, but the challenge is just part of the game.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why The Oil Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Next Post

Morgan Stanley: New Oil Discovery Could Spur China’s Shale Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?
The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

 Fifty Shades Of Shale Oil

Fifty Shades Of Shale Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com