Are Saudi Arabia’s Renewable Ambitions Realistic?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 23 hours 55.98 +1.19 +2.17%
Brent Crude 23 hours 66.25 +1.68 +2.60%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.656 +0.046 +1.76%
Mars US 23 hours 63.19 +1.63 +2.65%
Opec Basket 3 days 64.28 +1.34 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 63.07 +0.82 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.85 +1.74 +2.67%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.39 +0.81 +1.43%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.656 +0.046 +1.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.90 -0.40 -0.61%
Murban 2 days 66.23 -0.15 -0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.23 +1.75 +3.04%
Basra Light 2 days 68.59 +1.48 +2.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.84 +1.82 +2.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.85 +1.74 +2.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.85 +1.74 +2.67%
Girassol 2 days 66.42 +1.71 +2.64%
Opec Basket 3 days 64.28 +1.34 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 42.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 43.76 +0.11 +0.25%
Canadian Condensate 41 days 51.56 +0.51 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 41 days 54.41 +0.51 +0.95%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 50.16 +0.51 +1.03%
Peace Sour 24 hours 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Peace Sour 24 hours 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 50.66 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 54.61 +0.51 +0.94%
Central Alberta 24 hours 49.26 +0.51 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 +1.00 +1.96%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 +1.00 +2.23%
ANS West Coast 4 days 64.27 +1.20 +1.90%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.54 +1.18 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.04 +1.18 +2.32%
Kansas Common 3 days 44.75 +0.50 +1.13%
Buena Vista 3 days 65.21 +1.11 +1.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 7 minutes Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 12 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 15 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 16 hours Most Wanted Man In Latin America For AP Agency: Maduro Reveals Secret Meetings With US Envoy
  • 1 day Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 17 hours And for the final post in this series of 3: we’ll have a look at the Decline Rates in the Permian
  • 2 hours is climate change a hoax? $2 Trillion/year worth of programs intended to be handed out by politicians and bureaucrats?
  • 2 days Former United Nations Scientist says the UN is lying about Global Warming and Sea-Level changes
  • 4 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 34 mins L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 1 day Prospective Cause of Little Ice Age
  • 1 day And the War on LNG is Now On
  • 3 hours Ford In Big Trouble: Three Recalls In North America
  • 2 days Solar Array Required to Match Global Oil Consumption
  • 3 hours Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?

Breaking News:

Mexico To Support Indebted State Oil Firm Pemex With $3.6B

Alt Text

The Renewable Revolution Has A Lithium Problem

With global energy demand continuing…

Alt Text

New Data Confirms That China’s Energy Revolution Is Well Under Way

Chinese renewable power capacity grew…

Alt Text

BP: Renewables To Become Largest Source Of Power By 2040

Renewable energy will be the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Are Saudi Arabia’s Renewable Ambitions Realistic?

By Vanand Meliksetian - Feb 16, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
solar park Middle East

The Arabian Peninsula has, for most of its existence, not been of significant strategic value. The region is mostly dry and, until recently, didn’t produce much the world needed. Saudi Arabia, however, has become a regional power centre due to custodianship of Islam’s two holiest sites and due to its pivotal role in the global oil market. Now, Riyadh is also planning to become a renewable energy powerhouse.

The oil kingdom has an incredibly high number of sunny days, with only 45 cloudy days each year. It also has significant potential for wind energy, particularly in the Red Sea area. Furthermore, Riyadh has embarked upon a path to become a nuclear energy powerhouse with the instalment of approximately 19 reactors. It is only relatively recently that the Saudi government has made clear its intentions to expand its renewable footprint.

Saudi's plans: realistic vs overblown

Until recently, Saudi Arabia was a country controlled by old men, all brothers from the same father and founder of the Kingdom. King Salman, however, has fostered his son, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), to become the heir-apparent and the de-facto leader of the country. The crown prince’s instalment was greeted with much excitement due to his intention to wane Saudi Arabia of its oil addiction and diversify the economy. The Vision 2030 program outlines the Kingdom's objectives in the diversification of the country's sources of development and growth. The creation of a renewables sector is an essential part of the program.

Besides diversification, ulterior motives drive the push for clean energy production. Saudi Arabia produces on average 10 million barrels of oil per day of which the majority is exported. A significant portion, approximately one million barrels, is burnt for electricity production. Therefore, Riyadh’s plans to diversify its energy sector are also aimed at increasing its export capacity and thus its revenue stream. Related: A Big Week For Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia’s primary focus is solar energy, with the country having announced several projects already. It aims to invest $50 billion on expanding PV installations and plans to install 41 gigawatts of solar energy by 2032. As well as solar, several companies have signed contracts worth $500 million to build the first Saudi wind energy farms.

Economic and political factors have pushed the country to build a critical domestic nuclear energy industry from scratch, an industry which should provide 15 percent of its energy by 2032. Saudi Arabia’s archenemy, Iran, already has several active atomic reactors which have been built with Russian assistance. A nuclear energy industry serves two purposes: having the capacity to produce ‘the bomb' if an arms race occurs and decreasing dependency on the oil industry.

Although the Saudi Energy Research Centre acknowledges that hydrocarbons will remain a significant part of its energy mix until 2032 (60 GW), there will also be 41 GW of solar energy, 17.6 GW of nuclear energy, 9 GW of wind power, 3 GW of waste to heat, and 1 GW of geothermal energy. 

Impeding factors

Despite the abundant media attention for Riyadh’s planned reforms and investment in alternative energy sources, not much has materialized in recent years. The unrealistic nature of some projects together with lousy communication with the relevant authorities have led to disappointing results. The planned investment of $200 billion in a 200 GW solar energy facility together with Japanese Softbank is an example of a project which has failed to deliver due to bad planning and unrealistic volumes.

Also, MBS’ streak of political blunders has decreased investor confidence. The crown prince is blamed for the disastrous war in Yemen which has led to the biggest humanitarian crisis on the planet, the blockade of Qatar which has driven the country into the hands of Iran, and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The murder of Khashoggi has probably proven to me the most damaging of all of these factors. This has also made the U.S. Congress wary of any deal to provide American nuclear technology for energy production that could also be used to produce a nuclear weapon.  Related: Goldman: ‘Shock And Awe’ OPEC Cuts To Send Oil Higher Soon

Thirdly, an essential factor influencing Riyadh’s commitment to reaching its renewable energy targets is the price of oil. Being the largest exporter of oil in the world has the advantage of providing ‘easy money’ for the state coffers. When prices collapsed in 2014, the urgency was high for the Kingdom to decrease its dependency on both oil revenues and the oil industry as a form of employment. However, the improved position of oil exporters in recent years has reduced the pressure on the Saudi leadership to push through painful reforms.

What are the odds

The energy transition has proven to be a difficult and complex task. Riyadh has set the bar high for creating a significant renewable energy market from scratch within a couple of years. The combination of continued low energy prices, political instability due to MBS' reforms, and the reluctance of international investors to provide funds threaten to derail Saudi plans for the instalment of renewables. Nevertheless, the favourable geographic characteristics of the Arab country and falling costs of PVs and wind turbines warrant a future for clean energy in one of the world’s biggest oil centres.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

BP: Renewables To Become Largest Source Of Power By 2040
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer

South Africa Oil Discovery Could Be A Game-Changer
Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

 Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC

 U.S. Sanctions, OPEC Cuts Create Rare Oil Price Shakeup

U.S. Sanctions, OPEC Cuts Create Rare Oil Price Shakeup

 Tax Cuts Or Not, Mexico’s Pemex Is Doomed

Tax Cuts Or Not, Mexico’s Pemex Is Doomed

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com