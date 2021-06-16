Carbon Trade Could Be 10 Times Bigger Than Global Crude Oil Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.49 -0.66 -0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 74.39 +0.40 +0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.250 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.086 -0.018 -0.84%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.135 -0.021 -0.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.68 +1.42 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 71.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.135 -0.021 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 72.87 +1.01 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 73.70 +1.04 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.21 +1.06 +1.53%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 74.25 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 74.10 +1.15 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 74.68 +1.42 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.68 +1.42 +1.94%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 74.54 +1.15 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 57.71 +0.29 +0.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 58.62 +1.24 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 71.12 +1.24 +1.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 72.52 +1.24 +1.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.57 +1.24 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 65.12 +1.24 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 65.12 +1.24 +1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 67.47 +1.24 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 70.37 +1.24 +1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 65.02 +1.24 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 72.67 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 66.10 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 70.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 70.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.32 +0.44 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 36 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 51 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 7 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 13 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...

Breaking News:

Biden Asks Putin How He Would Like Ransomware Attack On Russian Pipelines

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Namibia is not known as…

The Age Of Oil Isn’t Over

The Age Of Oil Isn’t Over

Continued growth in oil demand…

EIA Inventory Report Sends Oil Higher

EIA Inventory Report Sends Oil Higher

Crude oil benchmark prices moved…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Carbon Trade Could Be 10 Times Bigger Than Global Crude Oil Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 16, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The growing market for paying for carbon emissions could become a larger market than the one for crude oil, according to the head of carbon trading at Trafigura, one of the world’s largest commodity traders.

The carbon market has the potential to become 10 times larger than the global crude oil market, Hannah Hauman, Global Head of Carbon Trading at Trafigura, said at FT Commodities Global Summit on Wednesday, as carried by Bloomberg.

The biggest commodity traders are looking at growing opportunities in carbon trading and trading in energy transition metals.

Amid booming demand for key metals in the energy transition, commodity traders, and some hedge funds are racing to hire metals traders to capitalize on the demand for critical minerals, Reuters reported earlier this month, quoting sources with direct knowledge of the hiring spree.

Trafigura, for example, became last year the first commodity trading company to establish a low-carbon aluminum trading desk and established a non-ferrous metals business development unit. During 2020, Trafigura’s non-ferrous Metals and Minerals department recorded its most successful performance, the trader said in its annual report. Last year was also the first full year after restructuring the department into four books: copper, zinc and lead, nickel and cobalt, and aluminum.

Muriel Schwab, group chief financial officer at Gunvor, told the FT Commodities Global Summit today that the trader had “shifted trading towards transitional commodities,” Financial Times Energy Editor David Sheppard reports.

Along with commodities crucial to the energy transition, the biggest traders also look to capitalize on the rising carbon prices in a growing market for carbon emissions trading as more and more governments pledge net-zero emission goals.

The biggest carbon market in the world, the EU carbon market, saw record-high carbon prices in early May—prices exceeded US$60.50 (50 euro) per ton, surging by more than 50 percent so far this year. Analysts believe prices will rise more with the EU issuing increasingly strict environmental policies and studying putting a price on carbon for road transportation and aviation fuels.

Lawson Steele, joint head of carbon and utilities research at Berenberg, told CNBC last month that his target for the EU carbon price at the end of this year is double the current levels at US$133 (110 euro) per month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Fracking Save Colombia?

Next Post

Bankruptcy: A Cheap Way Out Of Trouble For Oil Companies
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power
Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?
Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down On $80 Oil Prediction

Goldman Sachs Doubles Down On $80 Oil Prediction



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com