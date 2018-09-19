Is This A Turning Point For Electricity Sales?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 71.02 +1.43 +2.05%
Brent Crude 16 mins 78.83 +0.30 +0.38%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.882 -0.014 -0.48%
Mars US 23 hours 74.15 +1.04 +1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Urals 2 days 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.57 +1.01 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.57 +1.01 +1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.75 +0.72 +0.91%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.35 +1.26 +1.85%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.882 -0.014 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.57 +0.40 +0.53%
Murban 2 days 77.81 -0.39 -0.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.52 +0.90 +1.24%
Basra Light 2 days 77.94 +1.01 +1.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.71 +1.11 +1.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.75 +0.72 +0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.75 +0.72 +0.91%
Girassol 2 days 79.09 +0.89 +1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.09 -0.10 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.44 +1.49 +3.93%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.59 +0.60 +1.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.09 +0.60 +1.03%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.74 +0.60 +0.87%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.34 +0.60 +1.21%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.59 +0.60 +1.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.59 +0.60 +1.30%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.59 +0.60 +1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.34 +0.60 +1.10%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.59 +0.60 +1.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.57 +1.01 +1.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.25 +1.00 +1.53%
Giddings 2 days 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.64 -0.17 -0.22%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.80 +0.94 +1.50%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.75 +0.94 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.75 +0.94 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.30 +0.94 +1.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +0.75 +1.27%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.36 +0.94 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 7 minutes Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 12 minutes China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 7 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 1 hour Blackouts in Australia
  • 15 hours Famous Musk's Tweet Puts Tesla Under Criminal Investigation
  • 5 hours Is your name Philip? No? Too bad!
  • 1 hour China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 17 hours The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 19 hours Jan's Electric bike replaces electric cars
  • 22 hours Funding Secured: Saudi Wealth Fund to Invest $1 Billion in Tesla's RIval Lucid to build its EV factory
  • 1 day 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 18 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 17 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 2 hours Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 2 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s

Breaking News:

Ultra Light Texas Oil Could Replace Iran’s Sales To Asia

Alt Text

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

New rules on fuel emissions…

Alt Text

Shale Won’t Trigger The Next Financial Crisis

While many may think that…

Alt Text

Iran Accuses Russia And Saudi Arabia Of Stealing Market Share

Tehran’s OPEC governor has lashed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is This A Turning Point For Electricity Sales?

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Sep 19, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT electricity

Sales of electricity in the US have barely increased despite nine straight years of economic growth. It almost looks as if the conservation ethos for American consumers has finally taken hold. That restraint also applies to large commercial and industrial customers as well. And foreign consumers seemed even less interested in plugging in. A discouraging drip, drip of bad news for the electricity industry.

Well, something happened. For the six months ended June, electric sales to ultimate customers in the US actually rose 3.5 percent. In other industries that's not a high growth number but for electric utilities with virtually 100 percent market penetration it constitutes unusually high levels of sales growth. Electric industry participants in recent years have gotten used to zero percent as a normal "growth" rate.

What changed? Sales to residential customers rose a spectacular 7.8 percent, commercial sales rose a solid 2.0 percent and the US industrial sector, assumed growth engine of the economy, purchased 0.1 percent less power.

The first half of the year featured unusually cold weather and a warmer than usual June. Residential customer load is more sensitive to weather. Individuals and families often adjust their A/C on and off all summer depending on the weather. Heating and cooling accounts of 22 percent of residential electric sales. Large commercial and industrial facilities run their HVAC systems constantly, all year round. Heating and cooling, furthermore, account for only 15 percent of commercial and 7 percent of industrial electric sales. For them the incremental change in electricity usage is typically modest. So while residential electric loads are more weather sensitive, commercial and industrial electric load tends to be more economically sensitive.

Temperature departures from the heating and cooling norm make a big difference for residential kWh sales. Thus, it looks as if the recent sales surge is weather induced. Consumer attitudes towards electricity usage were not likely altered. But electric utility customers did respond to temperature extremes in their respective locales in the way we would expect. Related: Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

How did the electric industry produce that extra electricity sold in the first six months of 2018. ? Here is how the production by fuel changed: the industry burned more natural gas, used more renewables and burned less coal. That is not an auspicious omen for the Trump administration’s plans to revive coal. It seems that the electricity industry is acclimating itself to a low or no coal future, despite the stated intentions of the Trump administration (See figure that follows.)

The six months results probably do not portend an upturn in electricity sales due to a change in consumer attitudes with respect to the efficient usage of electricity. But these strong sales results may say something about escalating future power generation requirements due in part to climate variation itself. Related: The Biggest Risk In Today’s Oil Markets

Climate change is a topic the once coal dependent electric utility industry has preferred to ignore. But now the industry overall benefits economically with the more rapid demise of coal and increased reliance on natural gas. It seems like an ideal time for industry rebranding. It is not unreasonable to think the local electric utility could one day appeal to consumers as the carbon-free, home climate comfort provider operating on both sides of the meter.

No one today, for good reason, thinks of electric utilities as a growth industry. And while climate extremes both hot and cold may propel near term kWh hour sales growth-- the electrification of our transportation system --that's the game changer.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Companies Slash Debt To Pre-Crash Levels

Next Post

Ex GM Boss: Tesla ‘Headed For The Graveyard’
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil
Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

 Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

 Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

 The U.S. Calls On Russia To Cap Soaring Oil Prices

The U.S. Calls On Russia To Cap Soaring Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com