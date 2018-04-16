Can The World’s Most Profitable Company Justify Its Valuation?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.42 +0.20 +0.30%
Brent Crude 1 hour 71.42 -1.16 -1.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.746 -0.006 -0.22%
Mars US 2 hours 66.12 -1.27 -1.88%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.29 +0.56 +0.81%
Urals 18 hours 67.56 -1.12 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.45 +0.08 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.45 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.48 -1.25 -1.72%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.40 +0.71 +1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.746 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 67.78 -0.95 -1.38%
Murban 18 hours 70.73 -0.90 -1.26%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.24 -1.16 -1.72%
Basra Light 18 hours 68.65 -1.18 -1.69%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 71.70 -1.20 -1.65%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.48 -1.25 -1.72%
Bonny Light 18 hours 71.48 -1.25 -1.72%
Girassol 18 hours 70.68 -1.20 -1.67%
Opec Basket 4 days 69.29 +0.56 +0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 53.09 +1.07 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.49 +0.32 +0.47%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.49 +0.32 +0.48%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.59 +0.47 +0.78%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.94 +0.32 +0.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 57.94 +0.32 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.24 -0.23 -0.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.24 +0.32 +0.49%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.34 +0.32 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.45 +0.08 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.75 -1.25 -1.95%
Giddings 18 hours 56.50 -1.25 -2.16%
ANS West Coast 6 days 71.45 +1.23 +1.75%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 60.17 -1.17 -1.91%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.12 -1.17 -1.79%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.12 -1.17 -1.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.67 -1.17 -1.83%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.40 +0.32 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours New task force formed-to evaluate postal service
  • 5 hours U.S. Bans American Companies From Selling To China's ZTE
  • 7 hours Diesel car owners in trouble in UK
  • 7 hours What's next? Russia & Iran Warn Of Global 'Chaos' After U.S. led Strike On Syria
  • 7 hours What Happens When We Hit Peak Bitcoin?
  • 4 hours VW To Introduce Autonomous Parking In 2020
  • 4 hours Tesla Says Humans In, Robots Out
  • 6 hours Apple memo warning employees about leaking gets leaked
  • 6 hours Sweet week for Crypto
  • 9 hours Syria: The great distraction that will temporarily boost oil prices
  • 11 hours Wind Turbines - Growing Industry That Will Provide Stable Middle-Class Jobs
  • 2 hours Venezuela gives Oil Minister 'Extra Powers' to halt production decline
  • 3 days Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 12 hours How much pain is Qatar in as it goes for first bond sale since blockade?
  • 3 days Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!

Breaking News:

Kuwait: OPEC May Discuss Extending Oil Cut Deal In June

Alt Text

Does Conoco Know Something That Its Competition Doesn’t?

In a surprise move, Conoco…

Alt Text

UK Oil And Gas May Struggle Without New Discoveries

UK offshore production took a…

Alt Text

Has The World Started To Kick Its Oil Addiction?

Consumers in many countries are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can The World’s Most Profitable Company Justify Its Valuation?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 16, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Aramco

One of the best kept secrets in oil over the past decades has been how much money Saudi oil giant Aramco has been making from extracting what’s probably the lowest-cost oil in the world.

Aramco has never reported such figures, and as an entirely state-owned enterprise, it was not obliged to do so. But now that it aims to list 5 percent of its shares—more likely in 2019 than in H2 2018 as initially targeted—it will have to report numbers, at the very least in its IPO prospectus.

While speculation as to when and where Saudi Aramco will list ranges from the Saudi stock market only in 2019 to “we’re ready for an IPO, we’re just waiting for the right time”, Bloomberg News has the scoop—Aramco generated US$33.8 billion in net income for the first half of 2017.

This figure—in absolute terms—is mind-blowing—it shows that Aramco is not only the world’s most profitable oil company; it means that Saudi Aramco is more profitable that the most profitable listed company in the world, Apple. Aramco’s US$33.8-billion net profit is also higher than the combined net incomes for H1 2017 of ALL of Big Oil’s five—Exxon, Shell, Chevron, Total, and BP.

The stunning net income in the Saudi oil giant’s figures may be impressive, but the other numbers that Bloomberg has reviewed in Aramco’s accounts are not so impressive.

The obvious question from this scoop is: do those numbers justify a US$-2-trillion valuation of Aramco—a figure that Saudi officials have been targeting since they announced that they wanted to list the oil giant to reap billions in proceeds to pay for economic diversification from the Kingdom’s oil reliance.

Related: Saudi Officials Worried About Oil’s Future

The short answer is: no, according to various analysts and institutional investors who have been asked to crunch the Aramco numbers.

According to Bloomberg calculations, Aramco’s production costs imply a rough estimate that it extracts oil at a cost of less and US$4 a barrel, compared to Shell and Exxon’s per-barrel cost of US$20, for example.

In terms of cash flows, however, Aramco’s figures are not so impressive. Its cash from operations was US$52.1 billion in H1 2017, compared to Shell’s US$20.8 billion, and Exxon’s US$16 billion. Yet, Shell for example, pumped just a quarter of the oil volumes that Aramco extracted in H1 2017.

Proportionately to its oil production, Aramco generates lower cash from operations than Shell and Exxon do. The reason: Aramco pays a 50-percent income tax plus a royalty to the state of Saudi Arabia that varies according to the price of oil—the higher the oil prices, the more marginal royalty rate Aramco pays to the Kingdom.  

This means that even with higher oil prices, future investors in Aramco will see limited gains because the royalties that the company would have to pay to Saudi Arabia would rise as the price of oil rises.

According to the financial information that Bloomberg News has seen, Saudi Arabia has linked the royalty regime for Aramco to oil prices, replacing a 20-percent fixed royalty, without publicly announcing the change. As of January 1, 2017, Saudi Arabia imposes a marginal rate of 20 percent of revenue for oil prices up to $70 a barrel, 40 percent for the price of oil between $70 and $100, and 50 percent for oil prices above $100. Since January last year, Aramco’s royalties have been “calculated based on a progressive scheme”, say the financials that Bloomberg has seen. 

Another change in the royalty payment scheme is that Aramco is now paying royalties on “crude oil and condensate production”—not on the “value of crude oil and refined products sold as exports,” as it was previously worded. The ‘exports-production’ difference is around 3 million bpd—some one-third of all production—according to Bloomberg.

So, can Aramco achieve the US$2-trillion valuation?

Related: The Trump “Twitter Effect” On Oil Prices

Even at this astonishing net income figure—no, according to analysts, who say that while the cost of production is an important metric for the valuation, the price of oil is the most important one.

Institutional investors crunched the numbers for Bloomberg, and are saying that Aramco could get a valuation of between US$1 trillion and US$1.2 trillion—just half of what the Saudis are hoping for. This valuation is based on oil prices at US$60 in the long term, and valuation models that are similar to those applied to other major companies.

The Financial Times ran the numbers in a model and asked experts about Aramco’s valuation. Most answers were close to US$1 trillion. The FT calculated the reported financials and found that at oil prices of around US$64, Aramco gets a valuation of US$1.1 trillion. With oil prices at US$93, the Saudi giant would achieve a valuation of US$1.5 trillion. A US$2-trillion valuation can only be achieved if oil prices were to rise to around US$120 a barrel by 2023, according to the FT models.

Commenting on the Aramco figures, Robin Mills, at Dubai-based energy consultancy Qamar Energy, told the FT:

“If they are still hung up on the $2tn number, it’s never going to work.”

According to Aswath Damodaran, a finance professor at New York University, Aramco is a source of Saudi wealth, and the Kingdom “wants to have its cake and eat it too. It wants to go public and be treated as a normal entity, but they also need to use it as a cash cow.”

“There is no way it gets to $2tn. It was a fantasy from the beginning,” Damodaran told the FT.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is Trump’s Offshore Drilling Plan A Disaster?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70
Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

 Why Is U.S. Oil So Cheap?

Why Is U.S. Oil So Cheap?

 Oil Prices Likely To Soar On Geopolitical Risk

Oil Prices Likely To Soar On Geopolitical Risk

 Strong Demand, Not OPEC, Is Pushing Oil Prices Higher

Strong Demand, Not OPEC, Is Pushing Oil Prices Higher

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com