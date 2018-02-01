Can OPEC Deal With Its Success?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.09 +0.29 +0.44%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.85 +0.20 +0.29%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.878 +0.022 +0.77%
Mars US 5 hours 63.90 +1.17 +1.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.28 -0.32 -0.48%
Urals 22 hours 67.43 +0.93 +1.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.37 +0.18 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.37 +0.18 +0.27%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.39 +0.31 +0.53%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.878 +0.022 +0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 65.88 +0.45 +0.69%
Murban 22 hours 69.28 +0.60 +0.87%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 66.40 +0.78 +1.19%
Basra Light 22 hours 64.98 +0.94 +1.47%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 69.50 +0.57 +0.83%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Girassol 22 hours 69.24 +0.70 +1.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.28 -0.32 -0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 36.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.23 +0.23 +0.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.23 +0.23 +0.36%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.58 +0.23 +0.35%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.73 +0.23 +0.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.73 +0.23 +0.46%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.73 +0.23 +0.46%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.78 +0.23 +0.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.73 +0.23 +0.37%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.73 +0.23 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.37 +0.18 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.25 +1.00 +1.63%
Giddings 22 hours 56.00 +1.00 +1.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.23 -1.34 -1.90%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 59.75 +1.30 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.70 +1.30 +2.08%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.70 +1.30 +2.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 62.25 +1.30 +2.13%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.99 -0.02 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 6 hours Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 8 hours Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator
  • 9 hours China’s CNOOC Plans Highest Capital Spending Since 2014
  • 11 hours Asian Oil Companies Face $100B Well Decommissioning Bill
  • 12 hours Shell Snaps Up Nine Blocks In Mexico Oil Tender
  • 19 hours OPEC Output Climbs In January Despite Venezuelan Crisis
  • 24 hours BP Predicts Natural Gas Will Be World’s Main Fossil Fuel By 2040
  • 1 day U.S. Tax Overhaul Boosts Oil Sector By Billions
  • 1 day Russia Warns Against Cutting Off North Korea’s Oil
  • 1 day Chevron Makes Major Oil Discovery In Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico
  • 1 day Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters
  • 2 days British Columbia Proposes New Rules For Trans Mountain Pipeline
  • 2 days Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
  • 2 days U.S. And Iranian Naval Forces Get Friendly In Major Oil Vein
  • 2 days Iraq To Export 60,000 Bpd Kirkuk Oil To Iran In Swap Deal
  • 2 days Senior Battery Engineer Leaves Tesla
  • 2 days China’s Coal-To-Gas Transition Sputters
  • 3 days Iraq Loosens Export Rules To Get Better Prices
  • 3 days North Korea Forced To Curb Military Exercises As Oil Embargo Continues
  • 3 days Washington State’s Oil-By-Rail Project Denied By Governor
  • 3 days Four New Oil Refineries In Iraq Will Add 700,000-bpd Capacity
  • 3 days Canada’s Fort Hills Oil Sands Project Achieves First Oil
  • 3 days Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 4 days Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 6 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 6 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 6 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 6 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 6 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 7 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 7 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 7 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 7 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 7 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 7 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 8 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 8 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 8 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 9 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline

Breaking News:

Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel

Alt Text

North America’s Next Big Shale Play

Both Canadian companies and international…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Book Biggest Weekly Loss Since October

Oil prices retreated somewhat this…

Alt Text

U.S. Condensate Output Set To Increase In 2018

United States crude plus condensate…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Can OPEC Deal With Its Success?

By Irina Slav - Feb 01, 2018, 6:00 PM CST OPEC logo

The 2017 data is in: OPEC’s success with its oil production cuts is now proved. In fact, the cartel and its partners — led by Russia — did so well that there are calls from analysts to consider making it permanent. But … there’s always a but.

It’s no secret that the excellent performance of OPEC and its partners wasn’t exactly excellent across the board. Some members did more than their fair share, and others didn’t hit their quota at all, in any month.

Take the top performers, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. The former cut more than it had to in order to make up for laggards like Iraq, whose compliance was consistently lower than that of most other members. Venezuela, for its part, also overcomplied, but not by choice. Its oil production dropped sharply in the last couple of years under the pressure of field mismanagement, underinvestment, and U.S. sanctions.

Angola also overcomplied, which helped push OPEC’s total compliance rate above 100 percent last year. This impressed the market and helped crude oil benchmarks break resistance levels and gradually climb to the coveted $60-a-barrel mark. This achievement is all the more impressive in light of the fact that two large OPEC producers — Libya and Nigeria — did not take part in the cuts because they were in active oil industry recovery mode. As a result of this recovery, Bloomberg Gadfly’s Liam Denning notes, they offset one in four barrels that the rest of OPEC took off the market last year. Related: Goldman: Oil To Top $80 Within Six Months

In total, the 2017 production cut amounted to 438 million barrels — enough to take care of the global overhang. But does OPEC and its partners have what it takes to continue at the same rate? Prices are a particularly good motivator, although as it turns out, prices that are too high are equally as unwelcomed.

When Brent broke the $70 barrier, there was talk that OPEC and Russia might want to wrap things up in June rather than in December for fear shale boomers will, well, boom, undermining their market share.

These worries had a solid basis: Drilling in the United States is indeed booming, and now Canadian drillers are also moving south to respond to the demand for new wells. The U.S. will hit the 10-million-bpd mark very soon: last week, the daily average stood at over 9.9 million bpd. But OPEC’s hands are pretty much tied, because any suggestion of a premature end to the cut deal immediately hits prices. And while this would hurt both OPEC and U.S. drillers, it would hurt OPEC more.

So, OPEC is stuck with the deal, raw as it may be, especially as members such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait plan hefty oil investment programs for the medium term. These programs require oil prices to remain higher, to which end OPEC will need to continue pumping less as the U.S. pumps more. Of course, there is a good chance that OPEC and Russia will devise a gradual exit strategy that will see the deal end when it is supposed to. There’s also a good chance that it will be extended again because it’s working so well.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

2018: The Year Of The Oil Majors
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom
Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

 JP Morgan: Oil Could Hit $78 Within Months

JP Morgan: Oil Could Hit $78 Within Months

 The Unstoppable Oil Rally

The Unstoppable Oil Rally

 Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com