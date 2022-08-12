Bullish Forecasts Support Crude Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.21 -2.13 -2.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.05 -1.55 -1.56%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.64 -2.26 -2.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.784 -0.090 -1.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.043 -0.029 -0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 101.3 +0.37 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 93.24 +2.86 +3.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.043 -0.029 -0.94%

Graph down Marine 44 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 44 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 44 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 255 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 44 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 44 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 44 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 101.3 +0.37 +0.37%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.17 +2.63 +3.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 80.24 +2.41 +3.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 96.49 +2.41 +2.56%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 94.74 +2.41 +2.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 92.64 +2.41 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 89.79 +2.41 +2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 89.79 +2.41 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 91.89 +2.41 +2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 95.44 +2.41 +2.59%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 90.09 +2.41 +2.75%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 101.8 -0.17 -0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 15 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 82.25 +1.50 +1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.7 +1.18 +1.19%

Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

Bullish Forecasts Support Crude Prices

By Jim Hyerczyk - Aug 12, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday, but are still in a position to finish higher for the week. Today’s move has nearly wiped out all of yesterday’s gains after renewed recession fears dampened an improved demand outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Last week, crude oil prices fell sharply on fears that rising inflation and interest rates will hit economic growth and demand for fuel.

The playing field changed this week for the better, however, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data drove down the odds of a super-sized Fed rate hike in September and the IEA released a report that called for higher demand.

An unexpected drop in gasoline inventories was another supportive catalyst while a sharp rise in crude oil inventories and the possibility of an Iran Nuclear deal weighed on prices.

Energy Information Administration Gasoline Inventory Data Bullish

U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 5.5 million barrels in the most recent week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, more than the expected increase of 100,000. However, U.S. gasoline stocks fell sharply as implied demand rose after weeks of lackluster activity during what is supposed to be peak summer driving season.

Crude Rebounds after IEA Hikes 2022 Demand Growth Forecast

The IEA raised its oil demand growth forecast for the year as soaring gas prices drive some consumers to switch to oil.

“Natural…

