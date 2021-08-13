Brazil Soon To Become King Of Offshore Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.53 -0.56 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 70.69 -0.62 -0.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.882 -0.051 -1.30%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.078 -0.026 -1.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 -0.016 -0.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 67.39 -0.26 -0.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 -0.016 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.11 +0.77 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.02 +0.69 +0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.78 +0.98 +1.49%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.43 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.40 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.08 +1.18 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.98 +1.14 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.51 +0.37 +0.67%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 68.09 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.49 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.39 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.74 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 67.79 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 63.09 -0.16 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.98 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 4 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 5 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Iran Oil Output Falls To 40-year Low In 2020

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s economic troubles are going…

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

As the world’s most exciting…

Saudi Aramco To Raise Oil Output Capacity by 550,000 Bpd By 2025

Saudi Aramco To Raise Oil Output Capacity by 550,000 Bpd By 2025

Saudi Aramco plans to have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brazil Soon To Become King Of Offshore Oil

By Irina Slav - Aug 13, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Brazil is on its way toward becoming the biggest supplier of offshore oil globally, contributing some 1.3 million bpd in 2025, World Oil reports, citing a new report by GlobalData.

This means Brazil’s share of the global offshore oil output will come in at 23 percent. The United States will be a distant second, with 655,000 bpd in offshore oil production in 2025, or 11 percent of the global total.

“While Saudi Arabia dominates liquids production globally, mostly from already producing projects, Brazil leads crude and condensate production from upcoming/new projects,” said GlobalData senior oil and gas analyst Effuah Alleyne.

“Brazil’s prolific pre-salt layer in the Santos Basin has produced a strong portfolio of offshore projects [...] These projects have shown robust economics, such as development breakeven oil prices averaging US$40 per barrel and have significantly contributed to South America’s trend of surpassing North America’s offshore production by 2023,” Alleyne added.

Brazil is currently one of the hottest oil exploration locations globally precisely because of the low cost of its reserves. According to analysts, some offshore projects in Brazil can break even at $35 per barrel, with this likely to fall further to less than $30 per barrel in the future.

Despite the energy transition push and the devastation that the pandemic wrought on the industry, Brazil’s pre-salt zone remains an attractive investment destination. This year, one large-scale project in the Santos Basin got its final investment decision, and another saw its expansion approved.

Earlier this year, Brazil’s National Petroleum Agency, ANP, forecast investment in oil exploration and production this year could reach $13 billion.

“Exploration activity, and more importantly expenditure, is picking up, both in mature regions such as Brazil’s offshore and frontier areas like the Guyana-Suriname basin,” Schreiner Parker, Senior Vice President and Head of Latin America at Rystad Energy, wrote in Rystad’s regional newsletter in June.

Last year, some 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of reserves were discovered in the region, with Mexico and Brazil alone accounting for more than 90 percent of these volumes, Parker said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Oil & Gas Inflation Trap That No One Wants To Talk About

Next Post

Asia Buys More U.S. Crude As Middle East Hikes Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV

High Service Costs: The Reality Of Owning An EV
Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com