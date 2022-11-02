Biden’s Rocky Relationship With Big Oil And OPEC

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.96 -1.04 -1.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.29 -0.87 -0.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.93 +0.59 +0.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.076 -0.192 -3.06%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.686 -0.012 -0.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.43 +1.26 +1.35%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.686 -0.012 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.51 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.31 +1.34 +1.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.20 +1.91 +2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 338 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.86 +1.95 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.31 +1.77 +1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.43 +1.26 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 60.41 +1.93 +3.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 67.12 +1.84 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 90.52 +1.84 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 88.77 +1.84 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 85.92 +1.84 +2.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 83.92 +1.84 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 92.87 +1.84 +2.02%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 82.22 +1.84 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.50 +1.75 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.93 +0.84 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 15 hours Wind droughts
  • 5 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 9 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

BP Looking At Billions in Buybacks For Q4

Oil Tanker Market In Disarray As EU Ban On Russian Crude Nears

Oil Tanker Market In Disarray As EU Ban On Russian Crude Nears

The EU embargo on Russian…

Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

Moscow is ramping up oil…

Oil Holds Gains Despite Crude Inventory Build

Oil Holds Gains Despite Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices held strong after…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden’s Rocky Relationship With Big Oil And OPEC

By Irina Slav - Nov 02, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden accused oil companies of “war profiteering.”
  • From the oil industry’s perspective, the U.S. president is basically demanding that they spend money on what will soon become stranded assets if the transition succeeds as planned.
  • “Oil companies do not set prices—global commodities markets do,” said the President of the American Petroleum Institute, Mike Sommers.
Join Our Community

President Biden this week made a splash in the world of news as he once again pointed the finger at the oil industry, accusing companies of “war profiteering” and threatening what essentially comes down to a financial punishment unless they turn the taps on.

It’s a rhetoric that sounds familiar and takes one back to the summer when Biden was trying a similar approach with Saudi Arabia. It also coincides with a statement from OPEC indicating that oil demand will continue to grow strongly until at least the middle of the century. 

To make things even more complicated, Biden tweeted on Monday that gasoline prices were down more than $1.20 per gallon since the peak they reached this summer and have been declining for three consecutive weeks. The tweet came just a few days after the accusations of profiteering that the U.S. president leveled at the oil industry.

This industry must be quite confused right now. On the one hand, oil companies—especially Big Oil because of its Big Profits—are being targeted with threats for windfall taxes and “other restrictions” of an as-of-yet undetermined nature.

The threats are accompanied by calls to invest more in production, which goes counter to the Biden administration’s energy transition agenda, as most recently laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act. From the oil industry’s perspective, the U.S. president is basically demanding that they spend money on what will soon become stranded assets if the transition succeeds as planned.

On the other hand, there’s OPEC saying that oil demand is going nowhere. On the contrary, it is going to grow more strongly than previously expected, the group said in its World Oil Outlook report, which came out this week.

In it, OPEC estimated that oil demand globally would expand by 2.7 million barrels daily between this year and next, to a total 103 million bpd. By 2030, global oil demand will reach 108.3 million bpd, OPEC said in its report.

That could be reason enough to boost drilling, but only for some companies. Most of Big Oil has made big bets on things like wind, solar, hydrogen, and EV charging because the companies’ investors have pushed these companies to make these big bets. Management has also been on board, sensing an uninterrupted ESG shift in the investment world.

This is not to say that Big Oil—or smaller independents in the Permian, for that matter—cannot boost production and avoid getting windfall taxed. They probably can, but the President’s statements compared to his energy policy are not enough to stimulate more investment in production.

The industry seems to have a better memory than the average voter and remembers that the very first thing Biden did when he took office was to kill the Keystone XL pipeline in what many saw as the first shot in his administration’s perceived war on the U.S. oil industry.

“Rather than taking credit for price declines and shifting blame for price increases, the Biden administration should get serious about addressing the supply and demand imbalance that has caused higher gas prices and created long-term energy challenges,” the President of the American Petroleum Institute, Mike Sommers, said in a statement in response to the President’s threats for windfall profits.

“Oil companies do not set prices—global commodities markets do,” Sommers went on to say. “Increasing taxes on American energy discourages investment in new production, which is the exact opposite of what is needed. American families and businesses are looking to lawmakers for solutions, not campaign rhetoric.”

This is not the first time the industry has tried to explain to members of the Biden administration, including the President himself, that fuel markets are not as simple as one might assume based on the summaries of quarterly financial reports.

It may be, however, the first time a head of state that defines itself as a democracy has threatened privately owned companies with repercussions if they continue prioritizing the interests of their shareholders, in other words, owners over the interests of the administration, which is what it all comes down to, with the midterms now just days away.

Indeed, gasoline prices in the U.S. have fallen significantly since the summer peaks and are now just about $0.35 above the average for this time last year, according to the AAA. Yet based on Biden’s fervor in urging oil companies to bring prices further down, this is not enough. And in all honestly, whatever oil companies do, they wouldn’t be able to bring prices down by Sunday.

Over the longer term, the situation remains confusing and highly uncertain, too, further discouraging the industry from doing what the administration wants. OPEC expects higher oil demand, but the IEA said a few days ago that oil demand is set to peak by 2030.

It cannot be easy to navigate a landscape of such contradictory forecasts for oil demand, which is essentially the only factor that determines investment decisions in the oil industry. So, in a context of so much uncertainty, oil companies are doing what anyone would do in their shoes—they remain cautious and careful with their money. A windfall tax will only reinforce the caution.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How OPEC Outplayed Biden
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut
Colombia’s Oil Industry In Jeopardy As Cocaine Production Soars To New Record

Colombia’s Oil Industry In Jeopardy As Cocaine Production Soars To New Record



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com