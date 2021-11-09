Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Will Boost Oil Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.29 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.003 +0.024 +0.48%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.518 +0.010 +0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 28 mins 2.389 +0.014 +0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 83.74 +0.30 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.34 +2.23 +2.78%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 80.90 +2.52 +3.22%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.389 +0.014 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 81.97 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 83.95 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 78.46 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 84.40 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 85.01 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 83.74 +0.30 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 83.74 +0.30 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 84.45 +0.53 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.34 +2.23 +2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 63.82 +1.55 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.68 +0.51 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 80.93 +0.66 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 82.33 +0.66 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.68 +0.56 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 74.03 +1.61 +2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.03 +1.61 +2.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 77.13 +1.11 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 79.13 +0.31 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.93 +1.46 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 74.25 +2.25 +3.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.88 +1.95 +2.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 78.10 +2.22 +2.93%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 82.05 +2.22 +2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 82.05 +2.22 +2.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.17 +0.66 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 hour "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 7 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 3 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 6 hours China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 10 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 4 days Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

U.S. Crude Production Continues To Trail Rising Oil Rig Count

U.S. Crude Production Continues To Trail Rising Oil Rig Count

The U.S. oil rig count…

Saudi Arabia's Economy Booms As Oil Prices Rise

Saudi Arabia's Economy Booms As Oil Prices Rise

Saudi Arabia reported economic growth…

Oil Jumps As Markets Expect OPEC+ To Leave Output Plan Intact

Oil Jumps As Markets Expect OPEC+ To Leave Output Plan Intact

OPEC+, which meets later Thursday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Will Boost Oil Demand

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 09, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
  • Biden’s Infrastructure Bill is often painted as being anti-fossil fuels, but the truth is that the bill will provide a major boost to the oil and gas industry 
  • With plenty of the climate change provisions being removed from the bill or significantly weakened, it is primarily a bill that will spark an economic recovery and boost energy demand
  • While environmentalists may be upset with how the bill has turned out, it is certainly still a step in the right direction for a country that claims to be determined to transition away from fossil fuels in the future
Join Our Community

While the Biden administration’s landmark Infrastructure Bill has been framed as anti-fossil fuels by the media as well as by politicians such as coal country’s Joe Manchin, oil has ironically surged on the back of the bill’s long-awaited passing. “This U.S. infrastructure bill screams bullish for oil,” Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad wrote in a recent note

The passage of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending package will likely spur a country-wide economic recovery, in turn increasing demand for oil. What’s more, Biden’s infrastructure package has always had a huge boost for oil demand embedded in provisions such as funding for roadbuilding, which requires a whole lot of petroleum-based asphalt. Even before the Bill was torn apart and simplified to mollify Republicans, the Infrastructure bill was far more oil- and gas-friendly than most headlines would have you believe. 

In fact, many environmentalist groups have long been vocal skeptics of the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Bill for kowtowing to the fossil fuel industry and allowing the most progressive provisions for mitigating global warming to be gutted in order to make the bill appealing to a bi-partisan Congress. Provisions such as funding for carbon offsetting, widely viewed as a classic greenwashing tactic, have been described by skeptics as “on the oil industry’s wish list” and have been viewed as “a gift to oil companies” by climate groups. 

Biden is walking a very fine line between pushing forward a climate-friendly agenda and keeping the oil and gas sector from crumbling and taking the U.S. economy with it. “Even as Biden Pushes Clean Energy, He Seeks More Oil Production” A New York Times article proclaimed last week. Indeed, as oil and gasoline prices have risen around the world as global supply chains have struggled to keep up with energy demand, growing anxiety about inflation has reflected poorly on the Biden administration. 

Retail gasoline prices have risen about 50% to reach higher than pre-pandemic levels, leaving Biden with few options to regulate inflation. Cutting back on oil exports risks angering important allies, OPEC+ has refused to budge on production limits despite the White House’s imploring, and the President is extremely hesitant to tap into emergency reserves. 

All of this has led to a major boost for oil benchmarks and futures. This boost is coming on the back of a significant loss last week on the heels of an OPEC+ meeting which resulted in the powerful cartel declining to boost oil production. That clear signal that OPEC+ was not going to change its approach to oil markets fueled some fears that U.S. producers would finally open the taps - fears that have so far proven to be unfounded.

While oil has received a short-term boost from the Biden administration, the future of fossil fuels is still uncertain. All of this is taking place against the backdrop of the COP26 climate conference, which has brought together the most powerful world leaders to get serious about climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies. This summer the United Nations sounded the alarm bells, decrying a “code red for humanity” as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its landmark 6th Assessment Report. The document stated in no uncertain terms that human activity has already irreversibly altered the climate, and the window to limit further damage is rapidly closing.

While it’s completely unrealistic for the world to wean itself off of fossil fuels overnight, the desire - particularly within developed nations - is clearly there to reduce dependence. Indeed, the global green energy transition has begun, and throwing serious money at enabling infrastructure is a key part of that imperative - even if it gives oil a temporary boost. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia's Economy Booms As Oil Prices Rise

Next Post

Will A Strategic Petroleum Release Bring Down U.S. Gasoline Prices?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?
Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps
Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting
OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude

OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com