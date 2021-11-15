Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 6 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 6 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 13 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 3 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 2 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 7 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 4 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 6 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Oman: OPEC+ Not Worried About Potential U.S. SPR Release

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Forecasts of peak oil demand…

Rosneft Sees Possible Supercycle In Oil And Gas Markets

Rosneft Sees Possible Supercycle In Oil And Gas Markets

Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin…

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

Quickly rising natural gas exports…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
BP: Oil & Gas Will Be Needed For Decades

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 15, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
  • BP CEO Looney: Oil and gas will have a role to play in the energy system for decades to come
  • Any scenario, even the International Energy Agency’s Net-Zero by 2050 scenario, predicts that there will still be demand for oil in 2050
Oil and gas will have a role to play in the energy system for decades to come, BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney said on Monday, adding that the industry should try to produce hydrocarbons with the lowest emissions possible.

Any scenario, even the International Energy Agency’s Net-Zero by 2050 scenario, predicts that there will still be demand for oil in 2050, Looney told CNBC on the sidelines of the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

According to the IEA’s Net-Zero by 2050 scenario, in a world on track to achieve net-zero emissions within three decades, global oil demand would drop by 75 percent to 24 million barrels per day (bpd), from around 90 million bpd in the pandemic year 2020 and around 100 million bpd in the pre-pandemic 2019.

“So any objective person that looks at this from an objective standpoint is going to say hydrocarbons have a role to play,” Looney told CNBC.

As the world will not be moving away entirely from oil and gas, the question becomes “what do you do about that”, BP’s top executive noted.

“What you do about that is try to produce those hydrocarbons in the best way possible,” Looney said. 

“It may not be popular to say that oil and gas is going to be in the energy system for decades to come but that is the reality,” he told CNBC.

BP, like most European majors, is now pitching itself as an integrated energy company looking to transform into a broader energy firm from an international oil major.

BP has said it would cut its oil and gas production by 40 percent by 2030 through active portfolio management and no exploration in new countries. Shell said earlier this year that its oil production peaked in 2019, while Italy’s Eni sees its oil production peaking in 2025.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Natural Gas Prices Could Spike As Europe Braces For Its First Cold Blast

Is It Fair To Ask Africa To Stop Pumping Oil And Gas?
