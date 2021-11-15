Is It Fair To Ask Africa To Stop Pumping Oil And Gas?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.79 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 82.05 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.031 +0.014 +0.28%
Graph down Heating Oil 18 mins 2.395 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.332 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.22 -0.60 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.22 -0.60 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.64 -0.29 -0.35%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 77.63 -0.16 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.332 +0.004 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 81.36 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Murban 4 days 83.27 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 77.83 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 82.84 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 82.88 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.57 -0.19 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.64 -0.29 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 61.23 +0.62 +1.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 60.29 -0.80 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 79.79 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.19 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 76.29 -0.80 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 72.89 -0.80 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 72.89 -0.80 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 75.79 -0.80 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 77.54 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 72.79 -0.80 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.22 -0.60 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 77.50 +3.50 +4.73%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 71.25 -6.00 -7.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.97 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 74.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 77.50 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.00 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.03 -0.80 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 6 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 6 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 13 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 3 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 2 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 7 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 4 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 6 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Oman: OPEC+ Not Worried About Potential U.S. SPR Release

Natural Gas Prices Could Spike As Europe Braces For Its First Cold Blast

Natural Gas Prices Could Spike As Europe Braces For Its First Cold Blast

Europe is set to get…

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

Quickly rising natural gas exports…

BP: Oil & Gas Will Be Needed For Decades

BP: Oil & Gas Will Be Needed For Decades

Oil and gas will have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is It Fair To Ask Africa To Stop Pumping Oil And Gas?

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 15, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
  • Africa is particularly vulnerable to climate change, not only because it’s heating up first and fastest.
  • Rich nations, responsible for the vast majority of the world’s overall greenhouse gas emissions, are pushing for emerging economies to pledge to phasing out fossil fuels.
  • Emerging economies are still looking at a difficult and unclear road ahead on their tightrope walk between development and decarbonization.
Join Our Community

Sub-Saharan Africa is responsible for just 3% of all global greenhouse gas emissions, but is heating up faster than anywhere else on the planet. Africa is particularly vulnerable to climate change, not only because it’s heating up first and fastest, but because the largely under-developed continent lacks the infrastructure and capital capacities to prepare for, mitigate, and adapt to the changes. 

At the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, the harsh reality for African leaders was pushed to the fore. Rich nations, responsible for the vast majority of the world’s overall greenhouse gas emissions, pushed for poorer countries to pledge to phasing out fossil fuels, while leaders of poor countries argued that they will have no chance of meeting their baseline development goals without the continued (and relatively minor) use of coal, oil, and gas.

“When they say cut [emissions] in Africa, what do they want to cut?” asked Titus Gwemende, Zimbabwe-based climate director at the Open Society Foundation, in an interview with the New York Times. “There’s nothing to cut here. African countries are the ones on the receiving end of this problem. It’s the bigger emitters that should have the responsibility to cut,” he said. “We should be sensitive to history.”

In the final version of the COP26 climate agreement, developed countries agreed to financially support climate action in developing countries, pledging to mobilize climate finance “from all sources to reach the level needed to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, including significantly increasing support for developing country Parties, beyond $100 billion per year.” Notably, a similar pledge was made in 2009, but developing nations missed their payment deadlines. Meeting these payments, as well as coming to an agreement about what qualifies for climate finance, is essential for rebuilding trust between developed and developing countries.

African leaders are now in the awkward and uncomfortable position of lobbying for the continued use of and reliance on fossil fuels, including coal, at the very same time that their nations are under dire and increasing threat from the consequences of climate change. While this may seem like hypocrisy, these leaders argue that the real hypocrites are the world leaders from developed nations who contributed most to greenhouse gas emissions and now want to control the industrial development of poorer nations who have not had the same chance to build up their own economies. 

Related: Rosneft Sees Possible Supercycle In Oil And Gas Markets

“Efforts to restrict fossil fuel investments in Africa are even harder to stomach because many of the wealthy countries behind them — including Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States — include natural gas in their own multi decade plans to transition to clean energy,” Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo wrote in Foreign Affairs in anticipation of the COP26 talks. Another defender of African fossil fuels, Blackwater Worldwide’s Erik Prince, echoed this sentiment, saying that when richer climate advocates finger-wag from their Teslas, telling Africa “to turn away from hydrocarbons --- it’s immoral, it’s wrong,” Prince said. “We have real energy poverty across the continent.”

This is not to say that African leaders are speaking out against renewables--far from it. Renewables are simply further out of reach for these impoverished nations who need cheap and reliable energy now, and are sitting on top of plentiful reserves of fossil fuels that have yet to be developed. It’s the very definition of a wicked problem. The extraction of fossil fuels does need to end in the immediate term if we are to avoid the most devastating effects of climate change, but not all countries are prepared to carry the burden of this transition without seriously compromising the wellbeing of their citizens.

This is just one reason why COP26 ended “with nobody really happy.” Developing nations, with China and India at the fore, pushed to water down the agenda, changing the language from “phasing out” coal to “phasing down.” The pledges are still a far cry from what will be necessary to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial averages. And poorer countries are still looking at a difficult and unclear road ahead on their tightrope walk between development and decarbonization.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

BP: Oil & Gas Will Be Needed For Decades

Next Post

The U.S. Shale Patch Is Back In Growth Mode
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com