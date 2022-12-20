Are Hedge Funds Ready To Start Buying Oil Again?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.00 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.03 -0.77 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.09 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.282 -0.569 -9.72%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.175 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 70.34 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.175 -0.002 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.41 -0.97 -1.29%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.25 -1.20 -1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 74.57 +0.71 +0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 385 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.86 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.14 +1.19 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 49.58 +1.22 +2.52%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.13 +0.92 +1.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.53 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 75.78 +0.92 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 72.93 +0.92 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 69.63 +0.92 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 69.63 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 70.93 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 79.88 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.23 +0.92 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 64.25 -1.50 -2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.37 -1.82 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.53 -2.14 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 18 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Norway’s Oil And Gas Production Disappoints In November

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

President Biden is once again…

Libya Invites Oil Majors To Produce More Oil And Gas

Libya Invites Oil Majors To Produce More Oil And Gas

Last week, Libyan authorities once…

EU Races To Replace Russian Oil Products

EU Races To Replace Russian Oil Products

Oil flows and global oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Hedge Funds Ready To Start Buying Oil Again?

By ZeroHedge - Dec 20, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Money managers have dumped oil products for the fifth consecutive week.
  • The pace of selling appears to be slowing as the balance of risks begins to shift to the upside.
  • Beaten down oil prices may provide an attractive re-entry point for hedge funds.
Join Our Community

Investors sold petroleum for a fifth consecutive week but the pace of selling slowed as the balance of risks began to shift to the upside and beaten down prices provided a more attractive re-entry point.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 15 million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related futures and options contracts over the seven days ending on December 13.

Fund managers sold a total of 236 million barrels over five weeks starting on November 8, according to position records published by ICE Futures Europe and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The combined position had been reduced to 343 million barrels (11th percentile for all weeks since 2013) down from 579 million barrels (47th percentile) five weeks earlier.

The bout of long liquidation in the three weeks from November 8 to November 29, when long positions were slashed by 147 million barrels has been completed, with longs increasing by 5 million in the last two weeks.

In the most recent week, there were continued sales of Brent (-6 million barrels), U.S. diesel (-7 million) and U.S. gasoline (-5 million) and no change in European gas oil. For the first time in five weeks, however, there was small buying in NYMEX and ICE WTI (+2 million barrels), marking an important shift in sentiment.

From a fundamental perspective, the outlook for oil prices remains mixed.

Production cuts by OPEC?, sluggish output growth from U.S. shale, and the eventual re-opening of China’s economy are bullish for oil prices.

But the current business cycle slowdown across North America and Europe plus disruption from China’s exit wave of coronavirus infections are bearish in the short term.

From a positioning perspective, however, the balance of risks has clearly tilted towards the upside, especially in crude oil.

The net position in Brent is just 89 million barrels (4th percentile for all weeks since 2013)...

... and bullish long positions outnumber bearish shorts by a ratio of just 1.95:1 (6th percentile). 

With positions already so bearish, there is considerable scope for investors to rebuild bullish long positions once the news flow becomes more positive or at least less negative, which would likely lift prices in the short term.

By John Kemp via Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed
Goldman Sachs Expects A Bumper Year For Commodities In 2023

Goldman Sachs Expects A Bumper Year For Commodities In 2023



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com