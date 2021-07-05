Analyst Says Market Too Optimistic About Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours SellBuy 76.36 +1.20 +1.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours SellBuy 77.16 +0.99 +1.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours SellBuy 3.775 +0.075 +2.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 4 hours SellBuy 2.197 +0.018 +0.82%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.315 +0.015 +0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.18 +0.34 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 73.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.315 +0.015 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 6 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 6 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.18 +0.34 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 60.18 +1.56 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 61.28 +1.76 +2.96%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 74.23 +1.76 +2.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 75.63 +1.76 +2.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 71.98 +1.76 +2.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 68.73 +1.76 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 68.73 +1.76 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 71.73 +1.76 +2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 74.48 +1.76 +2.42%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 69.23 +1.76 +2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 75.93 +1.81 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.53 +1.29 +1.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 69.11 -0.07 -0.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.06 -0.07 -0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.25 -0.07 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 4 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 2 days High Electricity Prices in California are a Warning Against Overreliance on Renewables
  • 16 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 19 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Americans are not agreement capable.

Breaking News:

Oman State Oil Firm Looks To Raise $1.5B From Debt Financing

Oil And Gas Companies Set For Record Free Cash Flow This Summer

Oil And Gas Companies Set For Record Free Cash Flow This Summer

With oil trading above $70…

The UK Remains Committed To North Sea Oil Ambitions Despite Climate Goals

The UK Remains Committed To North Sea Oil Ambitions Despite Climate Goals

The UK has committed to…

Analysts Expect OPEC+ To Raise Oil Supply From August

Analysts Expect OPEC+ To Raise Oil Supply From August

The OPEC+ alliance is widely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analyst Says Market Too Optimistic About Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 05, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil market participants may have focused too much on the surging U.S. fuel demand with states re-opening, possibly ignoring the still lurking COVID threats to demand elsewhere, energy analyst Vandana Hari, founder and chief executive officer of Vanda Insights, told CNBC in a recent interview.  

The market may be getting ahead of itself because it’s too focused on the bullish demand news out of the United States, according to the analyst.

The demand rebound in America “has also set expectations on a slightly different, more optimistic path,” Hari told CNBC.

“It may be too optimistic, but that’s what the market is factoring in,” she added.

According to the analyst, oil prices would likely remain in the $70-75 a barrel range in the summer. That’s less bullish than the calls of investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, which sees $80 oil this summer amid quickly recovering oil demand.

Expectations that strong demand recovery would outpace supply in coming months could lead to oil prices briefly hitting $100 per barrel in 2022, BofA Global Research said last month.

The bullish sentiment on the market in recent weeks has also resulted in the world’s largest commodity traders not ruling out the possibility of $100 oil. Most of the top executives see oil prices “higher from here” for the rest of the year, although Vitol’s CEO Russell Hardy, warned the overenthusiastic bulls that “we’re in a slightly artificial market at the moment,” when saying that $100 per barrel oil is “of course a possibility.”

Predictions of $100 oil seem to be more common for the coming years, rather than this year, due to an expected supply deficit, especially around 2025, amid low investments in new supply and still growing global oil demand. 

“If you’re cutting supply without at the same time addressing your demand that is when you can get price dislocations,” Glencore’s Head of Oil Marketing, Alex Sanna, told the FT Commodities Global Summit last month, adding that $100 oil was now looking more likely than before. 

“You’re really only one or two events away from a material spike in oil prices,” Sanna said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could Guyana Replace Venezuela As A Regional Oil Giant?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Deal
Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally

Record Decline In U.S. Crude Stockpiles Fuels Oil Rally
Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play
Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Are Drawing Very Fast



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com